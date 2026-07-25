Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, midnight, sdcc

Official: Marvel Comics November 2026 Midnight Universe Solicits

Official: Marvel Comics November 2026 Midnight Universe Solicits revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Just as the launch issues of the first Midnight Universe titles, Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 and Midnight X-Men #1 are in Marvel's latest October 2026 solicitations, and all published by Marvel Comics on the same day, the 7th of October, so the second issues will all also be out on the same day, six weeks later, the 18th of November… and here are the solicits.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by ScieTronc

Where is Peter Parker?

A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes… for a spider

COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER

COVER C PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER F PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

On Sale November 18.

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by ScieTronc Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes… for a spider COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER COVER C PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT COVER F PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT On Sale November 18. MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Kev Walker

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age.

Written by Benjamin Percy Art by Kev Walker Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Matteo Della Fonte.

Eat. Prey. Love.

COVER A DIKE RUAN REGULAR COVER

COVER C SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER G SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

On Sale November 18

"Just now at the Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, all three Midnight writers—Jonathan Hickman, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Benjamin Percy—shed more light on their bold titles and their shared vision for this terrifying new line. Revealed during the panel were the second issue covers for each title—MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN, MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR and MIDNIGHT X-MEN—along with the unveiling of additional variant covers. Attendees also received an early black and white Midnight Universe ashcan preview, which will be available at local comic shops in the near future."

"Befitting the line's ominous tone, the main covers of the MIDNIGHT titles will be presented in Cloaked Cover trade dress that conceals the full artwork until readers open the issue. With the exception of the debut issues, the full artwork will remain shrouded in shadow, only revealing themselves to those who pick them up on stands. While the newly revealed #2 covers offer a glimpse into the horrors ahead, new variant covers spotlight Iceman's chilling new form, Peter Parker's monstrous transformation and more."

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