Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, mephisto
Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers
Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers in Amazing Spider-Man #1004
Article Summary
- Marvel names Spider-Man the new leader of the Avengers in Amazing Spider-Man #1004, confirming his official role.
- Spidey assembles Luke Cage, Wolverine, Daredevil, Captain Marvel and Miracleman to rescue J. Jonah Jameson.
- The issue makes clear this Avengers status quo follows Armageddon, ahead of further developments in Avengers #2.
- Even as Spider-Man leads the new Avengers, his teammates question him, setting up tension for Marvel's new era.
Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly and Francesco Manna is published today, very much post-Armageddon. Including the newly formed Avengers, whom Spider-Man assembles on the New York rooftops to help rescue J Jonah Jameson from Itsy Bitsy. Luke Cage, Wolverine, Daredevil, Captain Marvel and Miracleman. Who all think this is beneath them.
Or Daredevil thinks someone else should be beneath him.
But what it does mean is that right now, Spider-Man is the official new leader of the new Avengers, something that hadn't actually been stated in the Avengers comic itself. Or at least not until now…
Even if none of them actually listen to him…and we do get the confirmation that this is set after the current Avengers plotline. Will Spider-Man be made the leader next week? And why hasn't the Mephisto contract nullification affected Mary Jane Watson yet?
Hey, at least he has Wolverine. He'll always have Wolverine.
And the impact of Avengers Armageddon continues to percolate through the Marvel Universe…
Just not to Mary Jane Watson! Ah well, Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly and Francesco Manna is published by Marvel Comics today. Avengers #2 next month.
- Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly, Francesco Manna
NO STOPPING THIS ITSY-BITSY SPIDER! ITSY BITSY has some feedback for J. Jonah Jameson – SHUT UP and SHOVE OFF this mortal coil! While Spidey leaps into action to save JJJ, another friend flips and puts the wall-crawler between him and his revenge!
- Captain America #16 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti
WHO WILL RULE HELL? As the battle for Hell's throne reaches its dramatic climax, Steve Rogers realizes he may have chosen the wrong side. The effects of the war spill out into the living world, bringing the Marvel Universe to the edge of ARMAGEDDON! $4.99 10/28/2026
- Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026
- Captain America #17 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima
ON THE RUN! In the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON, Captain America goes on the run with VIC, the child clone of DOCTOR DOOM. The U.N.-backed S.H.I.E.L.D. has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against NICK FURY. Meanwhile, one of Cap's oldest enemies returns! $4.99 Nov 11, 2026
- Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost, Tony Daniel
AN ALL-NEW SERIES BEGINS IN THE AFTERMATH OF ARMAGEDDON! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! After the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, who's left to save the world from an Avengers-level threat? In the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Storm and Wolverine assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Mutants to face the foes no single hero can handle. But they may quickly come to regret that decision when the ANNIHILATION WAVE arrives on Earth. $4.99 Dec 2, 2026
- Captain America #18 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti
One of Captain America's greatest villains has taken advantage of Steve's long coma and Doom's death to enact a plan that could rewrite the world we know. How far will Steve go to stop his adversary? $4.99 Dec 9, 2026
- Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026
- Captain America #19 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima
One of Captain America's greatest villains has rewritten history and changed the world as we know it. Now, Steve, along with Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom, must navigate that world and figure out how to set things right–before it's too late. $4.99 Jan 9, 2027
- Maximum X-Men #2 by Christopher Yost , Tony S. Daniel
THE AVENGER SITUATION, PART 2 OF 5! The NEGATIVE ZONE has exploded out into Atlanta! An army of the Zone's most powerful villains threaten the Earth! And after the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, the Avengers are no more! Who's left to save the world? The X-Men. But what if Annihilus, Blastaar and the Night Lord aren't the real threat here? Prepare for the arrival of RETRIBUTION. Also: A BRAND-NEW mutant picks the worst time in the world to make her stunning debut! $4.99 Jan 13, 2027
- Avengers #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
"CHASE THE DEVIL" PART ONE! Mephisto literally unleashed Hell on Earth, and Spider-Man's new team of Avengers is determined to make him pay! But that'll be easier said than done, as Mephisto has some shocking new allies… $4.99 Jan 27, 2027
- Captain America #20 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima
In a dystopian future engineered by one of his greatest foes, Captain America fights to fix the timeline alongside Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom. But Steve's oldest friends no longer trust him in this time, and his enemies are closing in… $4.99 February 3, 2027
- Avengers #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
As Spider-Man rallies a new team of heroes, in AVENGERS #4, Mephisto assembles his own legion of villains to take down this burgeoning team of Avengers. Enter Mephisto's Sinister Six, with Abomination, Sabretooth, Kraven the Hunter, Carnage, and Green Goblin (?!) all joining the devil's side. It's Hell on Earth for a sinister showdown — and for Spider-Man, everything is at stake! $4.99 February 10, 2027
- Maximum X-Men #3 by Christopher Yost, Tony S. Daniel
THE AVENGER SITUATION, PART 3 OF 5! The aftermath of ARMAGEDDON continues as the X-Men come face-to-face with RETRIBUTION! Who are they? Why do they want Annihilus dead? And why would the X-Men even have a problem with that? ALSO: Storm and Butterfly have tea! Colossus and Bishop make a new friend! And Firestar and Iceman get to know the Negative Zone up close and personal!