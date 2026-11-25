Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, mephisto

Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers

Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers in Amazing Spider-Man #1004

Article Summary Marvel names Spider-Man the new leader of the Avengers in Amazing Spider-Man #1004, confirming his official role.

Spidey assembles Luke Cage, Wolverine, Daredevil, Captain Marvel and Miracleman to rescue J. Jonah Jameson.

The issue makes clear this Avengers status quo follows Armageddon, ahead of further developments in Avengers #2.

Even as Spider-Man leads the new Avengers, his teammates question him, setting up tension for Marvel's new era.

Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly and Francesco Manna is published today, very much post-Armageddon. Including the newly formed Avengers, whom Spider-Man assembles on the New York rooftops to help rescue J Jonah Jameson from Itsy Bitsy. Luke Cage, Wolverine, Daredevil, Captain Marvel and Miracleman. Who all think this is beneath them.

Or Daredevil thinks someone else should be beneath him.

But what it does mean is that right now, Spider-Man is the official new leader of the new Avengers, something that hadn't actually been stated in the Avengers comic itself. Or at least not until now…

Even if none of them actually listen to him…and we do get the confirmation that this is set after the current Avengers plotline. Will Spider-Man be made the leader next week? And why hasn't the Mephisto contract nullification affected Mary Jane Watson yet?

Hey, at least he has Wolverine. He'll always have Wolverine.

And the impact of Avengers Armageddon continues to percolate through the Marvel Universe…

Just not to Mary Jane Watson! Ah well, Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly and Francesco Manna is published by Marvel Comics today. Avengers #2 next month.

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