Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, Chip Zdarsk, miracleman

Official: Marvel Puts Miracleman In The Avengers

Official: Marvel Puts Miracleman In The Avengers... but Chip Zdarsky has much bigger plans for him

Article Summary Marvel officially brings Miracleman into the Avengers via Avengers: Armageddon #4, confirming the long-teased reveal.

David Colton, Zdarsky’s 21st-century Captain America, becomes the new Miracleman after the Origin Box twist.

Chip Zdarsky says the Miracleman reveal has been planned for a long time and carries huge future Marvel implications.

Editor Wil Moss teases Miracleman will impact the Avengers and the wider Marvel Universe as Armageddon heads to issue #5.

Bleeding Cool got the scoop a month back, a few follow-ups after, and the confirmation last week. Now, however, with the publication of Avengers: Armageddon #4, we have the press release.

"On stands now, AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the penultimate issue of the five-issue event series by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar that ushers in the next era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, delivered a game-changing revelation: the source of the Origin Box that gave David Colton his mysterious—and unparalleled—powers was none other than MIRACLEMAN. A pioneer of modern super hero storytelling, MIRACLEMAN remains one of the medium's most revolutionary characters. Now, the character returns in the Marvel Universe as his awesome power finds a new champion in David Colton, the 21st-century Captain America introduced in the opening arc of Chip Zdarsky's acclaimed Captain America run. Colton's transformation couldn't come at a more pivotal moment. AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON is reenergizing the Marvel Universe—and comic shops with sold-out printings—as the Avengers face a battle that will forever change how the world sees them as protectors. Now, David Colton assumes the mantle of MIRACLEMAN, who once deconstructed the very idea of what it means to be a super hero, to help usher in this new age. But as Colton embraces his new power and brings it to the forefront of the fight, will there be an Earth left standing to avenge?

Chip Zdarsky says, "A BIG ISSUE for AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON as issue four gives a massive reveal! If you're an Online Person you probably already know what it is, and I'm sad for you, but it's still a pretty fun read! In times like this I'm often reminded of a pal who consciously chose to not watch any trailers or read news about the movie CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR before it came out so he could go in cold and just be surprised. Can you imagine just sitting in a theater and going "holy sh-t is that Black Panther holy SH-T is that Spider-Man"? Unreal experience. Anyway! It's a beautiful issue—the result of some loooong-time planning—with big implications for the future. Delio & Frank & Romulo, everyone."

But Avengers Editor Wil Moss said "Dave Colton is a fascinating, complicated character, now much more so as he takes on the mantle of Miracleman. Chip has BIG plans for him that will affect not just the Avengers, but the entire Marvel Universe. This is the beginning of something really special." The cover for Avengers: Armageddon #5 by Dike Ruan has now been changed;

We also now have a look at the John Romita Jr cover for Avengers: Armageddon #5 for next month as well

And this is how it looked on the page…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4 (OF 5)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN Spoiler Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! 9/16/2026 $5.99

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR Cover by DIKE RUAN Spoiler Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! 9/16/2026 $5.99 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5 (OF 5)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DELIO DIAZ, FRANK ALPIZAR & ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by DIKE RUAN Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! 10/21/2026 $5.99

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