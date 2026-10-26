Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

Official Marvel Solicits: Midnight Spider-Man/X-Men/Fantastic Four #5

Official Marvel Midnight Universe February 2027 Solicits for Midnight Spider-Man #5, Midnight X-Men #5 and Fantastic Four

This batch of Marvel Comics solicitations features the fifth issues of the Midnight line, including Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc's Midnight Spider-Man #5, Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira's Midnight Fantastic Four #5, and Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Buffagni's Midnight X-Men #5, with Oscorp threats, physiological changes, and hellish confrontations.

Midnight Spider-Man #5

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) ScieTronc

Covers: Marcelo Ferreira Midnight Bloodbath, Peach Momoko Midnight Special, TBD Artist Midnight Horror Homage, Benjamin Su Midnight Gallery (1:25)

Oscorp's second generation monstrosity is loose, and its first prey is Spider-Man. Meanwhile, the mutation that created Spider-Man has spread to a new host… with shocking results. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) ScieTronc Covers: Marcelo Ferreira Midnight Bloodbath, Peach Momoko Midnight Special, TBD Artist Midnight Horror Homage, Benjamin Su Midnight Gallery (1:25) Oscorp's second generation monstrosity is loose, and its first prey is Spider-Man. Meanwhile, the mutation that created Spider-Man has spread to a new host… with shocking results. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027 Midnight Fantastic Four #5

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Marcelo Ferreira

Covers: Kev Walker

The changes to the Four's physiologies continue. Everyone is looking to Reed for answers and tensions rise the longer he can't produce them. Meanwhile, a new threat stalks the woods surrounding Storm Systems HQ. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Marcelo Ferreira Covers: Kev Walker The changes to the Four's physiologies continue. Everyone is looking to Reed for answers and tensions rise the longer he can't produce them. Meanwhile, a new threat stalks the woods surrounding Storm Systems HQ. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027 Midnight X-Men #5

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Buffagni

Covers: Dike Ruan

Ronin meets Reaver. An infernal compact made in Hell. Scores will be settled, but the Peace Must Hold! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

While these are the solicits for the following #2, #3 and #4…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A)

EAT. PREY. LOVE. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A) EAT. PREY. LOVE. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) SCIETRONC (A)

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) SCIETRONC (A) Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) KEV WALKER (A/C)

Reed Richards — haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand — begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of his theories — a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Della Fonte

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Della Fonte NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code) MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Kev Walker

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Kev Walker FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code) MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Scietronc

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDERMAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant…a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #4

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A) COVER A BY DIKE RUAN

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Two sets of letters go out. All sides are summoned. Two threats are made by both man and mutant. The one-eyed ronin finds a clue that will unravel long-laid plans. And a half-healed wound is hidden by shadow. 32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A) COVER A BY DIKE RUAN NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Two sets of letters go out. All sides are summoned. Two threats are made by both man and mutant. The one-eyed ronin finds a clue that will unravel long-laid plans. And a half-healed wound is hidden by shadow. 32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #4

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) MARCELO FERREIRA (A) COVER A BY KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four return from the monolith in the Jornado del Muerto desert with no memory or record of their experience. Their minds and bodies are behaving strangely, which might have something to do with a cosmic artifact they encountered… 32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) MARCELO FERREIRA (A) COVER A BY KEV WALKER FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four return from the monolith in the Jornado del Muerto desert with no memory or record of their experience. Their minds and bodies are behaving strangely, which might have something to do with a cosmic artifact they encountered… 32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #4

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) SCIETRONC (A) COVER A BY STEVE BEACH

As New York City hides behind locked doors from the mysterious horror they call SPIDER-MAN, an outcast cop is burning every bridge to fi nd the truth behind the "Parker Incident." Meanwhile, the devil's hands have been busy…and the world's second synthetic mutant is born. Featuring the FIRST APPEARANCE of one of Spider-Man's most monstrous predators! 32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99

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