Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: C.B. Cebulski, kevin smith, star wars

Official Marvel/Star Wars Crossover Event by Kevin Smith/David Marquez

Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski's farewell gift to fans, an official Marvel/Star Wars Crossover series by Kevin Smith and David Marquez for 2027

Article Summary Official Marvel/Star Wars crossover Hope Assembles launches in January 2027, written by Kevin Smith with art by David Marquez.

Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski calls the five-issue event a dream project and a fitting farewell tied to Star Wars' 50th anniversary.

Hope Assembles brings Luke, Leia, Vader and more into Earth-616 to meet Spider-Man, Avengers, X-Men, Doctor Doom and Hulk.

Lucasfilm and Marvel promise an unpredictable, heartfelt event as Kevin Smith finally delivers his official Marvel/Star Wars crossover.

Star Wars and Marvel have announced their first-ever official crossover and gave EW the exclusive. The news is that Kevin Smith will write a five-part limited comic book series, Hope Assembles, with art by David Marquez, launching in January 2027. And might even have a comic that will outsell Absolute Batman. It will be a farewell gift by C.B. Cebulski, the departing Marvel EIC, to the publisher. He said his time at Marvel Comics "has been filled with many 'dream come true' moments, but this Hope Assembles crossover is truly one of our proudest. It's an idea we've wanted to explore since getting the Star Wars license back over a decade ago, but we knew we'd have to wait with the patience of a Jedi to make it happen. The 50th anniversary of A New Hope has finally given us the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring these two universes together, in this incredible story being told by Kevin Smith and David Marquez. Getting the call with the green light from Lucasfilm was a magical moment; it was as if Han Solo himself had called to tell me, 'You're all clear, kid!'"

Star Wars has never done a crossover like this before; the closest would have been cameo scenes in things like Wreck-It Ralph. But this is a full-blown crossover of continuities with Chewbacca, C3PO, R2D2, Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Jawas, Stormtroopers, and more, travelling to the far future in another galaxy of Earth-616, the continuity of Marvel Comics with Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Daredevil, Hawkeye, Thanos, Avengers, Black Panthr, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, Ultron, Doctor Doom and the Hulk.

Kevin Smith has, of course, put memorable discussion of both Star Wars and Marvel Comics into movies such as Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy, even getting Mark Hamill into Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Carrie Fisher into Dogma, and Stan Lee into Mallrats. This will also happen in the year of Star Wars' 50th anniversary. Kebin Smith told EW "Back in the early '80s, I had a subscription to Marvel's Star Wars comics. And as fun as it was to follow the continuing adventures of Luke, Leia, and Han, I always wished that Spider-Man or Doctor Doom could cross over into their cinematic saga. So when the opportunity arose to actually tell that story, nobody had to Force my hand! I'm ecstatic to be writing Hope Assembles for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars! Many thanks to Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm for trusting me to fly the Falcon and the Quinjet!"

The story will see the Marvel Universe see the events of the first Star Wars film take place on Earth after a reality-shattering spell. "With Hope Assembles, Kevin Smith has written a true love letter to Star Wars, to Marvel, and to comics in general," Michael Siglain, creative director at Lucasfilm Publishing, says. "And combined with David Marquez's incredible art, we'll see the heroes and villains of Star Wars team up and battle with the heroes and villains of Earth-616. Hope Assembles is exciting, unpredictable, and heartfelt. In short, it's comics at its best, and we can't wait for readers to experience both franchises as never before."

Stephen Wacker, the newly appointed editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, adds, "Marvel and Star Wars' histories have been intertwined for 50 years and continue to set the standard for storytelling across the world…and across the media landscape. Lifelong lovers of both Star Wars and Marvel have a lot to look forward to as we finally bring the characters together in ways fans have been dreaming about for decades!"

When C.B. Cebulski became EIC at Marvel Comics, he said he was pursuing a comic book that would sell a million copies for the publisher. I think he may have found it.

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