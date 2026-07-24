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Official: Michael Walsh Writing & Drawing Jonah Hex For DC Next Level

Official: Michael Walsh Writing and Drawing Jonah Hex For DC Next Level

Bleeding Cool had read the tea leaves on this, but now it is official. Michael Walsh will be writing and drawing a new Jonah Hex comic book series for DC Next Level, and launching in October. Previosuly he said that it would be a "a character that's been around in DC for a very long time" and was "very scary." Michael Walsh intends to introduce a whole new mythology to Jonah Hex, as it moves into becoming an all-out horror Western of isolation with Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death…

DC's N.xt Level Friday July 24, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

DC storytellers explore the Next Level publishing initiative with announcements, fresh looks, and new details from across the DC Universe. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One-Shot), and others. Moderated by Brittany Holzherr (senior editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

Jonah Hex was created by John Albano and Tony DeZuniga in All-Star Western #10 in 1972 as a scarred, cynical bounty hunter in the American Old West, known for his grim demeanour, personal code of honour, and willingness to protect or avenge the innocent despite his rough reputation. A 2010 movie starring Josh Brolin as Hex incorporated the kind of supernatural events that may be returning.

Michael Walsh is a Canadian comic book artist and writer, and has worked on evreything from Star Wars, Spider-Man, The Avengers, X-Men, Thor, Ghost Rider, Hulk at Marvel, Green Lantern, Superman, Justice League and Sandman as DC mas well as co-creating the horror anthology The Silver Coin at Image Comics.

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