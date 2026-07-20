Posted in: Comics | Tagged: barbarella, by Homero Rios, crossover, Diego Yapur., vampirella

Official Red Sonja X Barbarella Crossover From Dynamite Entertainment

Official Red Sonja X Barbarella Crossover by Homero Rios and Diego Yapur from Dynamite Entertainment in October 2026

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment launches the official Red Sonja X Barbarella crossover comic in November 2026.

Homero Rios writes Red Sonja X Barbarella, bringing Heavy Metal and Metal Hurlant experience to Dynamite.

The story unites Red Sonja and Barbarella through a black mirror, prophecy, memory, destiny, and bloodshed.

Diego Yapur joins Red Sonja X Barbarella as artist, with covers from Joseph Michael Linsner and more.

Dynamite Entertainment CEO and owner Nick Barrucci tells us about their upcoming Red Sonja/Barbarella crossover comic book series in November by Homero Ríos and Diego Yapur. "We've been working on this series for a year, and it's needed the right mix of sword and sorcery with the campy, psychedelic science fiction and adult fantasy story! Finally we found the right writer with rising star writer Homero Rios, as he makes his Dynamite Debut with this historic crossover. The Mexican scribe is the perfect match, with deep experience and boundless ideas across science fiction, fantasy, and horror. To date readers have been able to catch his work across both hemispheres in both the legendary Heavy Metal and Metal Hurlant. Dynamite is proud to bring his vision to the forefront with this mainstream American debut, and pairing him with two of the most iconic characters who themselves are no stranger to these boundaries-pushing and unforgiving genres."

"The She-Devil With a Sword and the Siren of the Spaceways come from two different, impossible worlds. Yet one mystery is going to unexpectedly cross both their paths and draw them together by fate. Barbarella, in all her belovedly buxom energy, is sent after a mysterious black mirror tied to her past, an object that may hold the key to a life she barely remembers. Meanwhile far away, under a blood-red sky, Red Sonja rides valiantly into danger to rescue an Oracle whose violent fate seems already written in prophecy. Neither of these daring women knows of the other's existence, and neither understands the forces pulling them together. Science fiction and swords and sorcery clash in this new adventure. Memory, destiny, desire, and survival all carry a heavy burden and price, and some debts are paid in blood!

Homero Ríos makes his Dynamite debut with this series; previously, readers have been able to catch his work in both Heavy Metal and Metal Hurlant. "Writing Red Sonja and Barbarella together has been a thrill because they are both iconic, fearless, and larger than life," said writer Homero Rios. "The goal from the start was to give readers a crossover that feels dangerous and worthy of both legends. One way or another, it's going to be quite a ride."

Joining Rios in this journey across the stars and the trails is artist Diego Yapur, also of Heavy Metal, as well as Bloodshot, The Lycan, and works starring Frank Frazetta's creations. Yapur's Dynamite debut is a cover for Vampirella vs. Red Sonja: Red City this August. He will be contributing covers to Red Sonja / Barbarella as well. Alongside Joseph Michael Linsner, Collette Turner, photo covers by cosplayer IvyCosplay portraying each co-star, and blind bags,

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