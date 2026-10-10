Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture, Valiant | Tagged: gi joe, Gold Key, Magnus, new york comic con, skybound, transformers, Turok

Official: Skybound Has The Gold Key License, Starts With Turok

Skybound Has The Gold Key License, Starts With Turok The Dinosaur Hunter For New Line, Including Transformers & G.I. Joe

Article Summary Skybound officially confirms the Gold Key license, launching Skybound Visions with Turok The Dinosaur Hunter in 2027.

Turok: Son of Stone by Stephen Graham Jones and Leandro Fernández sends Turok into a deadly lost world of time-torn eras.

Skybound Visions also expands with Transformers: Bumblebee - Lost Planet and G.I. Joe: The Island of Dr. Mindbender.

All three Image Comics releases are standalone, new-reader-friendly series, with a preview ashcan due November 11, 2026.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Skybound Entertainment and Robert Kirkman had been teasing a major New York Comic Con announcement tied to a secretive panel titled "Skybound Comics: Visions for The Future." That panel has now delivered, with the reveal of Skybound Visions, a new creator-focused imprint launching in 2027 that pairs familiar characters with distinctive creative teams for standalone, new-reader-friendly stories. The first wave includes a revival of the classic Gold Key character Turok, The Dinosaur Hunter/Son Of Stone, which aligns with Bleeding Cool's big scoop earlier in the year, now confirmed, that Skybound and Robert Kirkman have acquired the Gold Key licenses for Magnus Robot Fighter, Turok, Dinosaur Hunter, and Solar Man of the Atom. Alongside Turok comes a fresh limited series for Transformers and G.I. Joe characters, all published through Image Comics. Say, you don't suppose he could become Turok The Dinobot Hunter? Magnus Transformers Fighter?

Sean Mackiewicz, SVP at Skybound, said, "Skybound Visions pairs beloved comic book characters with the most interesting comic book creators working today, to present their personal takes on these fan-favourites. Visions is all about surprising creators, surprising characters, and surprising storytelling, and we have plenty more in store for 2027 and beyond."

Turok: Son of Stone by Stephen Graham Jones & Leandro Fernández

Turok wanted to dig up the past. Now, he must survive it. Turok dreamed that his dig in New Mexico would make his name legendary. But when the ground gave way, he fell through history and landed in a valley that shouldn't exist. Where the Ice Age sits on top of the time of dinosaurs, and at every turn he discovers an era older and hungrier than the last. In a relentless quest to return to his son, Turok must unearth the truth about this hidden world and not lose his grip on a shifting reality that threatens to consume him. Sometimes a dream coming true is a nightmare beyond imagination… March 10, 2027

Transformers: Bumblebee – Lost Planet by Tate Brombal & Matt Emmons

After a devastating Decepticon attack, Bumblebee is stranded on an uncharted planet. Lost in the galaxy, with no way to call for help, the so-called "weakest of all the Autobots" must tackle the biggest mission of his young life. But beneath its surface, this strange planet holds a secret that's already begun to corrupt and change its indigenous life. Now, the Autobots' greatest hope must come from the evolution of its most unexpected warrior… if Bee can survive being hunted by the deadliest Decepticon of all! Release Date: January 27, 2027

G.I. Joe: The Island of Dr. Mindbender by Karl Kerschl & Doug Mahnke

The last team of Joes sent to the Island of Dr. Mindbender never came back… Now, Codename: Flint must return to active duty to lead a fresh batch of recruits to the isolated compound of a madman. A mad scientist who's grown madder every year–and his creations more monstrous. In the deadliest mission of his career, Flint just wants to rescue his old friends and get back to his family. But on this island, survival isn't just half the battle–it's the whole damn war! February 2, 2027

The books will be printed on deluxe newsprint and feature variant covers. An ashcan offering previews of all three series is set for the 11th of November, 2026.

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