Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, Khary Randolph, sdcc, Stephanie Williams, vixen.

Official: Stephanie Williams & Khary Randolph On The New Vixen Comic

Official: Stephanie Williams and Khary Randolph on the new Vixen comic book fropm DC next Level, announced at San Diego Comic-Con

"Two long years. I remember sharing on Threads that I had a Vixen pitch that was burning a hole in my drafts," said comic book writer Stephanie Williams at the DC Next Level panel at San Diego Comic-Con that announced her new Vixen comic book series with artist Khary Randolph, saying she pitched her as, "What if Rihanna decided to be a superhero, but not Tyra Banks?" And she is going to be a detective in the DC universe, with her own investigative company, McCabe International…

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool read the tea leaves about Stephanie Williams writing a new Vixen ongoing series for DC Comics, to be announced at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con where she is the first Black woman to be nominated for the Best Writer at the Eisners, and was a Guest at the show and getting the wink. In 2023, it looked like DC Comics was setting up Vixen and Batwing as a romantic couple, by Chuck Brown and Petterson Oliveira. It did not happen.

In November 2024, Stephanie Williams posted "A Vixen cosmic horror story sounds real good don't it? This pitch is burning a hole in my email drafts. Someone should let me write it". In 2025, Stephanie Williams replied that it was "no longer burning", suggesting that it had been submitted. And in January of this year, she posted to Instagram, "As 2025 comes to a close, I'm manifesting as I have never manifested before", with this image by Travis Mercer.

In March 2026, she posted, "Vixen needs a series". She also talked to BJ Kicks about what a Vixen comic book would explore. Definitely religion. The thing I love most about centres was cause I grew up in a Pentecostal church. And for a while, I battled back and forth with my belief, and why are we going to church, and I just learned about slavery? And this is the Bible they were holding, that type of thing. If you grew up in a very Christian household like I did, only being able to listen to gospel music…. Vixen, because her father was a man of the church, there's elements of that wee se in JSA when she's with Justice League Of America and her inner battles with the Tantu Totem, I see us really digging into the spirituality of that and just the conversation of what she was raised in, thanks to her dad and what she believes it, what comes from her ancestors. Tantu Totem and just that conversation in a more similar way, as it was told in Sinners." And there's a horror element to that, just The Red in general. Because we get that in Swamp Thing, we get that with Poison Ivy, so to me, what makes sense is that we would get some shades of horror and not even just because of the Red. One of her biggest things was her fear of becoming feral and just being forever this out-of-control animal, the more and more she uses the Totem. That's something that she's dealing with, so when she got Suicide Squad, John Ostrander was writing it, she had left superheroing for a little bit. She came out of JSA and went back to modelling, and then what pulls her back in is this ugliness she sees on set. Everybody is basically murdered by this Colombian drug lord, and she wants to get revenge.S he ends up killing him, and realises she can't deal with that any more than she could deal with feeling like a monster. So, regardless of the fact that she hasn't used the Totum, she steadily comes to the realisation that it's not it, it's her. There's just so much richness to explore with this character, and just her power set is bananas."

DC's Next Level Friday July 24, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

DC storytellers explore the Next Level publishing initiative with announcements, fresh looks, and new details from across the DC Universe. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One-Shot), and others. Moderated by Brittany Holzherr (senior editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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