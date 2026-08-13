Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: joe harris, Riley Brown, x-files

Official: The Return Of New X-Files With Mulder And Scully This Winter

Official: New X-Files with Mulder and Scully to launch this winter from Joe Harris and Riley Brown from Dynamite Entertainment

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment officially launches a new X-Files ongoing comic this winter starring Mulder and Scully.

Joe Harris returns to X-Files after acclaimed Season 10 and 11 runs, joined by artist Riley Brown.

Dynamite says the new X-Files series expands its Disney and 20th Century slate after Buffy and Angel.

The X-Files comic legacy spans Topps, Wildstorm, and IDW, with Harris now leading the franchise’s return.

Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us, "Dynamite is launching The X-Files, and the timing could not be better for the announcement, as Chris Carter's X-Files: I Want To Believe is being released – The Chris Carter Cut is being rereleased on Disney Plus and Hulu this Friday, the 14th. And to make this really special, we've brought back Joe Harris, who wrote some incredible stories, and it's great that he was able to tackle the series and bring it to retailers and fans!"

A new X-Files ongoing series comic book by Joe Harris and Riley Brown will debut this winter from Dynamite. Joe Harris has written more X-Files comic scripts than any other creator and is best known for his Season 10 and Season 11 storylines, published more than a decade ago. "The X-Files has always been sacred to me. From my own early TV fandom on Friday and Sunday nights to getting to work on one of the greatest supernatural thriller/science fiction franchises in history, the further adventures of Agents Mulder and Scully have occupied a very special place in my head and career. I am beyond honoured to write them, and I am absolutely over the moon to work with Dynamite on this new series," he says.

"The X-Files is the next jewel in the crown for us at Dynamite in working with Disney and entering 20th Century territories, hot on the heels of Kelly Thompson's Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel epic," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "Multiple generations have loved following the cases of Mulder and Scully, and they translate absolutely perfectly to the format and serialized nature of comic books. We're working to make sure longtime fans and newcomers will love the new stories, and can't wait to share more!"

The X-Files has appeared in comics from Wildstorm, IDW and Topps, and launched the career of Charlie Adlard, who would later be known for The Walking Dead.

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