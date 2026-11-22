Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Vault | Tagged: Ben Dickson, charlie adlard, lilith, paul cornell

Official: Vault Comics' Full February 2027 Solicits With Agents Arcana

Vault Comics' February 2027 Solicits launch Agents Arcana with Paul Cornell and The Mountains Belong To Us with Charlie Adlard

Article Summary Vault Comics' February 2027 solicits debut Agents Arcana, Paul Cornell and Giorgia Sposito's Tarot super-spy series.

The Mountains Belong To Us brings Benjamin Dickson and Charlie Adlard together for a pastoral fantasy graphic novel.

February's Vault Comics solicitations also continue Dungeon Crawler Carl, Inanna, Lilith, Money Shot, and more.

New Vault Comics February 2027 collections include One Zero Zero One Saves the World and Runebound Professor Vol. 2.

Vault Comics' Full February 2027 Solicits and Solicitations launch Agents Arcana, a new comic book series by Paul Cornell and Giorgia Sposito about Tarot Super Spies, and a new graphic novel, I teased from Thought Bubble, The Mountains Belong To Us by Ben Dickson and Charlie Adlard about a flock of sheep whose shepherd has to go to war… Find more comics publisher solicitations with this handy dandy solicits tag as they drop on Bleeding Cool. Find more comics publisher solicitations with this handy dandy solicits tag as they drop on Bleeding Cool.

AGENTS ARCANA #1 (OF 5)

(W) Paul Cornell (A) Giorgia Sposito (CA) A.L. Kaplan

Hugo-nominated Paul Cornell (Doctor Who, Wolverine) and Gio Sposito (Doctor Who, Stranger Things) bring you… Tarot Super Spies! The four houses of the Tarot deck are immortal criminal networks who have secretly influenced the world forever. Taking them on: dapper Gregory Waite and complete kung-fu newbie Amita Balance. They're the Juggler and the Wheel, and their job, in this game of mystic espionage, is to see that nobody ever wins! Day one: the Sixes must never meet. $3.99 2/3/2027

MOUNTAINS BELONG TO US HC

(W) Benjamin Dickson (A/CA) Charlie Adlard

Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead) mixes serenity and violence is his most sublime work yet, The Mountains Belong to Us, a pastoral fantasy through loss and love, written by Benjamin Dickson. Somewhere in the high mountains, a young woman loses her father while travelling. A shepherd takes her in to help her finish her journey through the alpine wilds. But when the shepherd is conscripted to war, the young woman is left with the shepherd's most trusted sheep dog and his herd. Together, they must finish the journey, battling the elements, hungry wolves, and even hungrier men. $34.99 3/24/2027

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #2

(W) Tevagah, Matt Dinniman (A) Laurel Pursuit Studio (CA) Nathan Gooden

New Achievement! Carl's a murderer! Reward: Did someone say Enchanted Pet Biscuit? Mordecai tells Carl and Princess Donut the truth: the only way out? Keep crawling! And then… Donut gets a treat. A very special treat. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat! The New York Times, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly bestselling adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman continues! 2/24/2027 $3.99

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL TP VOL 03 REGULAR EDITION

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL TP VOL 03 DIRECT MARKET EDITION CVR

(W) Tevagah, Matt Dinniman (A) Laurel Pursuit Studio (CA) KP Comics Studios

New Achievement! Third Time's The Charm! Reward: Keep it up and maybe things will go boom! Carl builds the MOAB — "Mother of All Bombs" — and straps it to the chopper. Donut hits one trillion views as the entire universe watches to see if it goes kablooey. Volume 3 of the New York Times, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly bestselling graphic novel adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat.

$19.99 3/24/2027

INANNA THE NAME SHE LOST #3

(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal

From Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley and writer, director, and actress Inanna Sarkis, comes a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war. Stabbed in the back, Inanna descends into the Underworld, where her sister waits. Five thousand years later, the hubris of Inanna's past is catching up to her… with deadly consequences. Can a hero emerge from the shadows? $3.99 2/3/2027

LILITH BLOOD AND BURLESQUE #4 (OF 5)

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Time for the pinup calendar! Michael has the camera. Penelope and Ben ready the set. And Lilith is poised for the shoot…or is she? She's on edge more than ever, unsure how to tell Penelope what she really is. Things come to a head when Ben is kidnapped by Daniel, demanding his life for the book… which could force Lilith to reveal the truth whether she's ready or not. $3.99 2/24/2027

MONEY SHOT THE F* OFFS #5 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham

The games are over! But the fight for the multiverse is just beginning! It's the XXX-plorers against an all-powerful gamemaster and champions of F-Offs past to see who finishes first, last, and on everyone else's faces. $3.99 2/24/2027

ONE ZERO ZERO ONE SAVES THE WORLD #4

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma (CA) Brett Parson

Fleeing from both Torment and Vile, One Zero Zero One realizes he will have to kill his genetically engineered siblings, or Baby Biba and the world will never be safe. In a final, bloody confrontation that sees the Ferox return, even One Zero Zero One's adaptations might not be enough to save him. $3.99 2/24/2027

PROJECT PERSEUS #5

(W) Jack Mulqueen (A/CA) Edison Neo

With a century-spanning game of cat-and-mouse drawing to its conclusion, the stage is set for an all-out war. $3.99 2/3/2027

ONE ZERO ZERO ONE SAVES THE WORLD TP VOL 01

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma (CA) Brett Parson

From New York Times bestselling writer Jeremy Robinson (Nectar, Excommunicated) and superstar artist Tiago Palma (X-men United, Excommunicated) comes a story about adapting to survive. Confused and alone, a genetic experiment that quickly adapts to any threat or environment wakes up hundreds of years into Earth's post-apocalyptic future—only to discover he is being hunted by a pack of vicious creatures. Can his adaptations keep pace with their fury?

$19.99 3/24/2027

RETURN OF THE RUNEBOUND PROFESSOR TP VOL 02

(W) Actus (A) Roy Xavier Flores, Laurel Pursuit Studio (CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

The smash hit Webtoon adaptation of the bestselling series RETURN OF THE RUNEBOUND PROFESSOR returns with Volume 2! Inherit the magic. Inherit the enemies. Noah Vines was transmigrated into Magus Vermil's body — the most hated professor at a magic academy. Somehow, Noah managed to con his way through the first few weeks. He even managed to learn some runic powers while uncovering a couple strange secrets. But now, he's put his students at risk. And the consequences could be deadly. $19.99 3/17/2027

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