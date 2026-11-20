Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: Dr Syn, sabrina

Oni Press Full February 2027 Official Solicits And Solicitations

Oni Press Full February 2027 Official Solicits with Adventure Time, The Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost Mine, Dr Syn, Archie and Sabrina

Article Summary Oni Press Full February 2027 Official Solicits reveal The Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost Mine #1 debut.

Adventure Time headlines Oni Press February 2027 solicits with Valentine’s Special and Fionna & Cake #2.

Archie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Dr. Syn, and Archie in Hell drive major Oni Press February 2027 releases.

Oni Press Full February 2027 Official Solicits also feature Cruel Kingdom, Mind MGMT, Fort Psycho, and new collections.

Oni Press February 2027 solicits and solicitations include the launch of The Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost Mine by Tyler Crook and Emily Schnall, Adventure Time Valentine's and Fionna & Cake specials, the continuation of Dr. Syn by Michael E. Uslan and Steven S. DeKnight, new chapters of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Archie, and Archie in Hell, plus Cruel Kingdom, Fort Psycho, Mind MGMT, The Forever Home, and more.

The Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost Mine #1 (of 3)

(W) Tyler Crook (A) Emily Schnall

Cover A by Tyler Crook | Cover B by Emily Schnall | Cover C by Anand RK | Cover D Blank Sketch Variant | Silver Foil Variant ($9.99) by Tyler Crook | Variant Cover (1:20) by Noah Bailey

There are riches to be had… and they only cost your eternal soul! Eisner Award–nominated creator Tyler Crook and visionary artist Emily Schnall journey west for a tale of family, wealth, and the twisted damnation of the American Dream. In the harsh Western frontier of the mid-1800s, runaway teens Buck and Toby dream of finding their own destiny and wealth beyond the oppressive walls of the orphanage where they became brothers. With a small work crew, they set out for the Holy Ghost Mine, a silver stake deep in the hills of the Nevada Territory under the direction of the eager but inexperienced Henry Gaines. According to Henry, his father, Harlan, has developed a mysterious new technique that produces the highest quality silver—but when they reach the mining camp in the center of a great salt flat, they find empty barracks, an inactive mine shaft, and a frantic Harlan determined to send them quickly away… before it's too late. Ancient horrors and dark secrets await in this oversized, three-issue prestige limited series where the grim frontier of There Will Be Blood meets the demonic horror of The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus.

40 pages • $6.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Adventure Time Valentine's Special: Head Over Heels #1 (One-Shot)

(W) Danny Djeljosevic, Brandon Hoàng, Beck Kubrick, Kevin Alvir & Justasuta (A) Reggie Graham, Keiko Nishijima, Beck Kubrick, Kevin Alvir & Justasuta

Cover A by Violet Tobacco | Cover B by Trung Le Nguyen | Cover C by Keiko Nishijima | Variant Cover (1:10) by Billy Fowler

From all of us to all of you, spend this lovely holiday with your boo in Ooo! Grab your candy hearts and get ready to confess your love—it's time to celebrate Valentine's Day the Adventure Time way! Whether it's Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen attending… PROM, Finn accidentally confessing his love for the perfect hot dog, Ice King attempting to create the princess of his dreams (say hello to… Princess Princess! And no, she's definitely not interested in enacting a bloodless coup, what are you talking about, ha ha…), LSP trying—and failing—to throw the most bumpin' Galentine's Day ever, or Joshua and Margaret falling in l-o-v-e, you can bet you'll fall head over heels for these stories! Lovingly written by Beck Kubrick, Danny Djeljosevic, Brandon Hoàng, JustaSuta, and Kevin Alvir, and devotedly drawn by Beck Kubrick, Reggie Graham, Keiko Nishijima, JustaSuta, and Kevin Alvir—it's a love letter of the ages for all ages!

48 pages • $7.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake #2 (of 4)

(W) Jenna Ayoub (A) Damali Beatty

Cover A by Jenna Ayoub | Cover B by Reggie Graham | Cover C Fionna Blue Blank Sketch Variant | Variant Cover (1:10) by Dakota Cates | Variant Cover (1:20) by Calculus Homework

The show begins! Join us and bear witness to Ice Queen's most magical and macabre promenade of spine-tingling thrills, delightful horrors, and princely performers—it's sure to be a scream! After kidnapping the princes and holding the Circus Kingdom citizens hostage, Ice Queen continues her reign of big top terror—only agreeing to release her captives if Fionna & Cake join the act! The catch? Don't mess up her show or it's curtains for everyone… Witness impossible feats and death-defying (no, seriously, death-defying) acts in the second chapter from writer Jenna Ayoub and stellar artist Damali Beatty!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Dr. Syn #2 (of 4)

(W) Michael E. Uslan & Steven S. DeKnight (A) Sebastián Cabrol

Cover A by Dustin Weaver | Cover B by Elia Bonetti | Cover C by Sebastián Cabrol | Full Art Variant (1:10) by Dustin Weaver

From the minds of Michael E. Uslan, Steven S. DeKnight, and artist extraordinaire Sebastián Cabrol comes the next chapter in the origin and rebellious first adventure of America's first dark knight. Shipwrecked and stranded an ocean away from his personal war with King George III, the reverend Christopher Syn finds himself face to face with General George Washington—a man who has a proposition for England's most infamous vigilante. Washington doesn't need Syn's loyalty. He needs the Scarecrow of Romney Marsh. Syn strikes a devil's bargain: He'll become America's Scarecrow on one condition—when the fighting's done, Washington sends him home to finish his vendetta against the Crown. Reluctantly partnered with the fiercely capable Mercy Otis Warren, and outfitted by a trio of Founding Fathers with weapons and tech no redcoat has ever seen, Syn rides into New York City just as it's set ablaze—and comes face to face with a familiar foe. Britain's answer to the Scarecrow: a masked killer called the Raven.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #5

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Kano with Jordan Chase

Cover A by Marguerite Sauvage | Cover B by Travis Charest | Cover C by Oliver Barrett | Cover D Yearbook Sketch Variant | Variant Cover (1:10) by Evgenia Vereli | Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent | B&W Variant (1:50) by Travis Charest | Foil Variant (Limited To 1,000) by Travis Charest (Net Priced)

All-new jumping-on point! "Needles & Pins" starts here! Curiosity killed the cat—but not if Salem has anything to say about it! From Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko and Eisner Award–nominated artist Kano comes the next chapter in Sabrina Spellman's magical life… Sabrina is finding it increasingly challenging to keep the two sides of herself separate—and to make matters more difficult, she knows there's magic out there that could help her friends with their problems back at home; she just doesn't know how to get to it. Rather than risk another incident with misbehaving portals, Salem offers use of his own—and Sabrina takes her first steps into a magical realm that is nothing like ours… Featuring old friends and new faces—as well as another spellbinding backup by Jordan Chase—the next issue of Sabrina the Teenage Witch is one you won't want to miss!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Archie #6

(W) Ben H. Winters (A) Derek Charm

Cover A by Leonardo Romero | Cover B by Derek Charm | Cover C Reggie Yearbook Sketch Variant | Character Design Variant (1:10) by Kano | Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent | B&W Variant (1:50) by Derek Charm

Riverdale… home to the smartest, handsomest, most-talented high school football star and all-around good guy: Reggie Mantle. Well, at least that's how he'd be known if it weren't for that other guy… The all-new era of Archie continues with New York Times bestselling writer Ben H. Winters and Eisner-winning comic artist Derek Charm! Reggie gets a bad rap. He wouldn't even give Archie such a hard time if he weren't always stealing the spotlight that Reggie rightly deserves! So it shouldn't be such a big deal when Reggie plays an innocent prank to sabotage Archie's Homecoming date with Veronica, right? And when the whole gang gets involved in the ensuing war of escalating gags, Archie plans the ultimate revenge. He just has to sneak into Reggie's bedroom to pull off the coup de grâce… but once there, he makes a shocking discovery that could disrupt the fabric of their friend group—and Riverdale as a whole—in "Reggie's Secret: Part One"!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Archie in Hell #4

(W) Patrick Horvath (A) Tyler Crook

Cover A by Tyler Crook | Cover B by Brian Level | Cover C by Marc Aspinall | Variant Cover (1:10) by Dani Pendergast | Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent | B&W Variant (1:50) by Brian Level

Become one with A'ldarax, for he will be your salvation! Eisner Award nominees Patrick Horvath and Tyler Crook return to the year 1690 AD, where dominion meets the demonic! With A'ldarax's cult successfully in control of the Riverdale colony, the witch hunt for Archie begins. Once friends but now foes, Archie finds himself leaning on too few familiar faces for help. The cult is after their perfect sacrifice and they're not above using Riverdale's youth as bait. Determined to not leave them to die, Archie and his fellows devise a plan to save the town, but nothing could've prepared them for the hell that awaits… How is Archie supposed to save his friends if he can't even save himself from this eternal damnation?!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Cruel Kingdom 2 #6 (of 6)

(W) Brendan Hay, Liam Johnson & Curt Pires (A) Ramón F. Bachs, Daniel Gete & Ryan Kelly

Cover A by Mark Buckingham | Cover B by Danny Luckert | EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Shawn McManus | B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Danny Luckert | Archive Edition (1:50) by Rian Hughes

Behold, the grand finale! The wicked storm that is EC Comics will make sure this latest sojourn into the Cruel Kingdom stays with you forever, whether you want it to or not… Feel the luminous darkness from the nefarious spells cast by the hands of iniquitous warlocks Brendan Hay, Liam Johnson, and Curt Pires… And then you'll have no choice but to allow Ramón F. Bachs, Daniel Gete, and Ryan Kelly to guide you through your nightmarish visions of lands forgotten. Oni Press knows what you desire the most! This chapter of EC Comics may come to a close, but many more are yet to come!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Artists from the Abyss: Leomacs #1 (One-Shot)

(A) Leomacs (W) Ben H. Winters with Corinna Bechko, J. Holtham & Matt Kindt

Cover A by Leomacs | B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Leomacs

Brutality unchained! Horrors unleashed! At EC Comics, we love to let our artists embrace their darkest instincts! In our final artist-centric one-shot celebration, witness the violent delights and putrid images of Leomacs fully unrestrained! First: Delve into the twisted and terrifying new tale from Leomacs and superstar writer Ben H. Winters that will take you to the very end of civilization as you know it. But that's not all! This ad-free tome is overflowing with horror- and venom-filled nightmares from Epitaphs from the Abyss, Catacomb of Torment, and more, as scripted by writers Corinna Bechko, J. Holtham, and Matt Kindt!

32 pages • $5.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Prometheus Graft: The Slayings at Death's End #3 (of 4)

(W) George Northy (A) Caitlin Yarsky

Cover A by Caitlin Yarsky | Cover B by Patricia Martín | B&W Variant (1:10) by Caitlin Yarsky

Writer George Northy and artist Caitlin Yarsky dig deeper into the most monstrous mystery of all time! With the supernatural clans of Death's End locked in open combat—witch against werewolf, werewolf against vampyr, vampyr against witch—Prometheus Graft is the only one on the grounds with nothing to fight for… but everything to lose. Someone has engineered this carnage with surgical precision, framing each faction for the crimes of another. And unless Graft can pull the threads together before the last survivor falls, there will be no Sacred Pact left to save. With suspects dwindling, alliances fracturing, and the walls of Death's End closing in, Graft assembles the pieces of the most dangerous puzzle he has ever faced. The solution is almost within reach. But the truth, when it finally emerges, will shake every soul in the castle to their foundations. Every puzzle has a price.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Fort Psycho #7 (of 12)

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Brian Hurtt

Cover A by Brian Hurtt | Cover B by Lewis LaRosa | B&W Variant (1:20) by Lewis LaRosa

Eyes on target! New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt and adrenaline-racing artist Brian Hurtt show what happens when a pack of trained killers realize escape is no longer an option! Pitted against the past, Fort Psycho's remaining band of mercenaries begin to question themselves and what side of history they are on. As comrades fall against unexpected new dangers, Jason still has a mission to take down Blue Bishop no matter the cost. As everyone else's recruitment and secrets are revealed, the Blue Bishop's identity grows increasingly opaque, begging the question: Was Fort Psycho just a psyop built to ensure backstabbing, death, and destruction all along?

32 pages • $5.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Mind MGMT: New & Improved #8

(W/A) Matt Kindt

Cover A by Matt Kindt | Cover B by Raúl Allén

Paranoia reaches all new heights! New York Times bestselling and Eisner-nominated creator Matt Kindt delves into the dark underbelly of Mind Management's secret leadership team with two agents increasingly at odds on what their mission is and who it's actually serving… Agents Delphi and Swon sweep through Europe gathering together every Monk they can find, and with them the world's most deeply held secrets. But the top brass at Mind Management HQ isn't simply looking to contain; they're looking to silence even those who will not speak. Horrified by the outcome of this latest mission Swon finds himself increasingly isolated, mistrustful… and ready to take action!

24 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

The Forever Home #6 (of 6)

(W) Christian Ward (A) Sami Kivelä

Cover A by Christian Ward | Cover B by Sami Kivelä | Full Art Variant (1:20) by Sami Kivelä

Behold the Red Storm! Worlds collide in the stunning finale of Eisner Award winner Christian Ward and visionary artist Sami Kivelä's critically acclaimed postapocalyptic science-fiction adventure! As father and son confront one another the duality of their lives take center stage leading to a violent outcome that will irrevocably alter their place in the Forever Home and ultimately open the door (and mark the return of a familiar face) on a new course for humanity in this final issue!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Cult of the Lamb Library Edition Vol. 1 HC

(W) Alex Paknadel (A) Troy Little

Cover by Carles Dalmau

In partnership with Massive Monster and Devolver Digital, collect all of the record-setting Cult of the Lamb series in this deluxe, oversized Library Edition from writer Alex Paknadel and artist Troy Little! In a land pervaded by cruelty and evil, the most innocent among us—young Lamb—was selected to become a noble sacrifice… Their death would be the magical rite that would forever seal the darkest of the Old Gods out of our realm and usher in a new age of bounty. So Lamb died… but then they made a deal of their own. At the crossroads of eternity, Lamb was met by the imprisoned deity known as the One Who Waits, who revealed the deceptions and distortions of the false prophets who rule the world and the Old Faith. And so, Lamb was given a choice: Enter oblivion as intended… or return to the land of the living with unholy powers and deliver a new cult unto the Earth. The Four Bishops of the Old Faith must fall. The disbelievers must be destroyed. And, as Lamb assembles their flock, a new master shall reign over all of creation. Praise be to the Cult of the Lamb! Collects Cult of the Lamb (2024) #1–4, Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special #1, and Cult of the Lamb: Last Sacrament Special #1.

224 pages • $49.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Cruel Universe Vol. 4 SC

(W) Julio Anta, Melissa Flores, Maria Ingrande Mora, Ann Nocenti, Jeff Jensen, Greg Pak, Greg Smallwood & More (A) Daniel Gete, David Lapham, Fabiana Mascolo, Dan McDaid, David Rubín & More

Cover by Miguel Mercado

Cold, dark, and grim, the final volume of Eisner Award–nominated ode to oblivion is preparing for the big crunch that waits at the end of all things with a master class in scintillating science fiction told in the immortal EC Comics manner! At the apex of the gaping maw of the void that looms over our ultimate volume of sci-fi spectacle (for now): Eisner Award–winning superstar Greg Smallwood writes and illustrates his first cataclysmic cosmic contribution to the Cruel Universe canon, as irradiated writers Julio Anta, Melissa Flores, Jeff Jensen, Liam Johnson, Anthony Mauro, Ann Nocenti, and more join atomically annihilated artists Felipe Cunha, Daniel Gete, Kishore Mohan, Jordi Tarragona, and more to place their bets on heat death or big freeze as the galaxy prepares to collapse inward on itself. Here at EC Comics we say… why not both?! Collecting Cruel Universe 2 #9–12.

128 pages • $19.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Dwellings Vol. 1: Welcome to Elwich SC

Written/Art/Cover by Jay Stephens

Relive the shock, terror, and wry humor found on every page of Emmy Award–winning, Eisner Award–nominated cartoonist and animator Jay Stephens's acclaimed horror hit, now in softcover for the first time. Welcome to Elwich—an oasis of small-town perfection, where the schools overflow with cheery-eyed children, lovingly adorned homes line the historic boulevards… and only the crows can see the deep, festering rot that lurks beneath the pristine surface. Murder. Demonology. Possession. Obsession. Elwich has them all on offer—and behind every dwelling awaits a horrifying new story to be told.

256 pages • $24.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Fights: One Boy's Triumph Over Violence Deluxe Edition HC

Written/Art/Cover by Joel Christian Gill

Rediscover the visceral and deeply affecting Eisner Award–nominated memoir of cartoonist Joel Christian Gill, chronicling his youth and coming of age as a Black child in a chaotic landscape of rough city streets and foreboding backwoods, now in a brand-new hardcover edition! Propelled into a world filled with uncertainty and desperation, young Joel is pushed toward using violence to solve his problems by everything and everyone around him. But fighting doesn't always yield the best results for a confused and sensitive kid who yearns for a better, more fulfilling life than the one he was born into, as Joel learns in a series of brutal conflicts that eventually lead him to question everything he has learned about what it truly means to fight for one's life.

264 pages • $29.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

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