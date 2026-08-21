Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Archie In Hell, biker mice from mars, charlie adlard, ec, scott pilgrim

Exclusive: Oni Press November 2026 Official Full Solicits

Oni Press November 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations with new Scott Pilgrim, Archie In Hell, Charlie Adlard and more

Oni Press November 2026 solicits and solicitations include Bryan Lee O'Malley makes a highly anticipated return with the one-shot Scott Pilgrim EX: Dawn of Metal Scott #1, a prequel to the new video game. Patrick Horvath and Tyler Crook launch the infernal new ongoing Archie in Hell #1, while Caroline Cash teams with Tia Roxae for the giant-sized Adventure Time: Bonnie the Vampire Hunter Special #1. Matt Kindt continues his dual runs on Mind MGMT: New & Improved (with a new arc) and Fort Psycho, and EC Comics expands its horror line with Artists from the Abyss: Charlie Adlard #1 and more Cruel Kingdom and Catacomb of Torment. Additional highlights include new issues of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Archie…

SCOTT PILGRIM EX: DAWN OF METAL SCOTT #1 (ONE-SHOT)

(W/A/C) Bryan Lee O'Malley

Multiple Eisner Award winner Bryan Lee O'Malley returns to Scott Pilgrim for the first time since the bestselling series' conclusion with a brand-new, one-shot prequel to the hit Scott Pilgrim EX video game! Features the complete 16-page Dawn of Metal Scott prequel comic, plus never-before-seen extras! 24 Pages • On Sale November 11, 2026 • $3.99

ARCHIE IN HELL #1

(W) Patrick Horvath (A) Tyler Crook

Covers: Tyler Crook, Patrick Horvath, Paul Azaceta, Jesse Lonergan, Kano, Dan Parent, Mirka Andolfo, Mahmud Asrar

To save him… they had to damn him! In the bloodstained tradition of Afterlife with Archie, something wicked this way comes to Riverdale in an infernal new ongoing series. An ancient order of cultists has infiltrated Riverdale, bent on using human sacrifice to usher a demon lord into our mortal plane—and their final target is Archie Andrews. 32 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $4.99

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Kano with Nick Cagnetti

Covers: Marguerite Sauvage, Paulina Ganucheau, Khary Randolph, Eleonora Carlini, Dan Parent, Dani

Sabrina's writing her first grimoire… and she's just made one hell of a spelling error! Between schoolwork and figuring out magic, Sabrina's struggling—until her aunts suggest a journal. But the journal she creates turns out far more powerful than intended. 32 Pages • On Sale November 18, 2026 • $4.99

ARCHIE #3

(W) Ben H. Winters (A) Nick Cagnetti

Covers: Stuart Immonen, Rachael Stott, Nick Cagnetti, Dan Parent, Shaky Kane

Woof woof! Archie's goodest boy is on the loose… in a very special issue for the ages! When Archie's faithful companion Vegas slips free during his Saturday bath, he takes everyone on a wet and wild tour of Riverdale. 32 Pages • On Sale November 25, 2026 • $4.99

ADVENTURE TIME: BONNIE THE VAMPIRE HUNTER SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

(W) Caroline Cash (A) Caroline Cash & Tia Roxae

Covers: Caroline Cash, Tia Roxae, K. Wroten

Hot on the heels of last year's bestselling Bubbline College Special, Eisner Award–winning cartoonist Caroline Cash returns with Tia Roxae for an all-new 56-page spectacular featuring an alternate-universe take on the bubblegum-vampire romance. 56 Pages • On Sale November 18, 2026 • $7.99

ARTISTS FROM THE ABYSS: CHARLIE ADLARD #1 (ONE-SHOT)

(W) Chris Condon & Tim Seeley (A) Charlie Adlard

Cover: Charlie Adlard

EC Comics and Oni Press present the first in a new series of one-shot celebrations spotlighting bold talents. This issue surveys Charlie Adlard's punishing portfolio of horrors, plus a brand-new tale reuniting him with Chris Condon. 32 Pages • On Sale November 11, 2026 • $5.99

CRUEL KINGDOM 2 #3 (OF 6)

(W) Cameron Chittock, Jude Ellison S. Doyle & Ryan Haddock (A) Ramón F. Bachs, Riccardo Burchielli & Ryan Kelly

Covers: Mark Buckingham, Tom Fowler, Shawn McManus, Rian Hughes

Got an axe to grind? EC Comics journeys back to ye olde days of yore with bone-breaking tales of fatal fantasy and magical malice. 32 Pages • On Sale November 25, 2026 • $4.99

MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #5

(W/A) Matt Kindt

Covers: Matt Kindt, Mike Del Mundo

All-new arc! All-new jumping-on point! When Detectives Swon and Delphi are together, nothing can take them by surprise—or maybe that's what Mind Management wants them to believe. 32 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $4.99

FORT PSYCHO #4 (OF 12)

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Brian Hurtt

Covers: Brian Hurtt, Lewis LaRosa

Let's go, Psycho! After an unlikely alliance, Jason needs to recruit the rest of his fellow former agents to break out of the island prison and destroy the global conspiracy that put him there. 32 Pages • On Sale November 18, 2026 • $5.99

THE FOREVER HOME #3 (OF 6)

(W) Christian Ward (A) Sami Kivelä

Covers: Christian Ward, Sami Kivelä, Frany

Welcome to the end of the world. A stranger approaches and immediately alters the trajectory of the Forever Home and its inhabitants… until young Tommy accidentally escapes and returns a man. 32 Pages • On Sale November 25, 2026 • $4.99

BIKER MICE FROM MARS: SCORCH #4 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Hotson (A) V Ken Marion

Covers: Tango, Jacob Perez

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned… especially when she's a revenge-fueled mouse with a flamethrower. The fiery finale arrives! 32 Pages • On Sale November 25, 2026 • $4.99

CANTICLE OF LOST SOULS HC

(W) Michele Monteleone (A) Freddie Tanto

Cover: Freddie Tanto

Teenage orphan Leah is chosen to carry a contained demon to the center of a deadly swamp. A dark exploration of identity and responsibility originally published in Italy. 152 Pages • On Sale November 11, 2026 • $24.99

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA DELUXE EDITION HC

(W) Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa with Cullen Bunn (A) Robert Hack with Dan Schoening

Cover: Robert Hack

The definitive hardcover collection of Sabrina's most chilling adventure. Collects Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #1–9 plus the Salem one-shots. 240 Pages • On Sale November 18, 2026 • $39.99

ADVENTURE TIME COMPACT EDITION: ON THE CASE SC

(W) Danielle Corsetto & Kate Leth (A) Bridget Underwood & Meredith McClaren

Cover: Drew Green

Finn, Jake, and BMO are on the case in this detective-worthy compact edition collecting Graybles Schmaybles and Masked Mayhem. 320 Pages • On Sale November 25, 2026 • $9.99

RICK AND MORTY: THE END HC

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Jarrett Williams & Troy Little

Cover: Dave Bardin

The most dysfunctional pair of inter-dimensional adventurers must face the end of their universe… and each other. Collects Rick and Morty: The End #1–6 and Rick and Morty Forever #0. 208 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $34.99

DESTINATION KILL DELUXE EDITION HC

(W/A/C) Joe Palmer

The future is a riot! In the footsteps of Judge Dredd and Tank Girl, this deluxe hardcover collects Destination Kill #1–4 plus development art and a variant cover gallery. 152 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $29.99

SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS SC

(W) Nick Cagnetti & Daniel Ziegler (A) Nick Cagnetti

Cover: Nick Cagnetti

Once a mortal musician, Erik Leroux is reborn as a phantom cursed to avenge the dark sins that transformed him into the Spirit of the Shadows. 144 Pages • On Sale November 18, 2026 • $19.99

CATACOMB OF TORMENT VOL. 2 SC

(W) Various (A) Various

Cover: Jorge Fornés

Another tortuous session of frightful delights. Collects Catacomb of Torment #5–8. 128 Pages • On Sale November 11, 2026 • $19.99

MIKA AND THE MISHAPS: A COLLECTED EDITION SC

(W) Agata Loth-Ignaciuk (A) Berenika Kołomycka

Cover: Berenika Kołomycka

Meet Mika, a young explorer who faces mysterious objects around her house with the help of her trusty sidekicks. Collects the three Mika stories. 88 Pages • On Sale November 25, 2026 • $14.99

MONKEY KING OMNIBUS HC

(W/A/C) Chaiko

A new hardcover omnibus retelling the legendary Monkey King fable of ancient Chinese lore in a fun, animated style. 320 Pages • On Sale November 11, 2026 • $39.99

URBANCE VOL. 1 SC

(W/A/C) Joël Dos Reis Viegas

In far-future Neopolis, a virus makes all sexual relations between genders fatal. Boys and girls live separated by a wall—until a revolutionary drug disrupts the status quo. 192 Pages • On Sale November 11, 2026 • $19.99

ON MARS COMPLETE SC

(W) Sylvain Runberg (A) Ludovic "Grun" Dubois

Cover: Ludovic "Grun" Dubois

In 2132, colonizing Mars requires conscripted labor from convicted felons. Officer Jasmine Stenford is sentenced to the red planet and discovers a nightmare. Includes a 48-page production sketchbook. 244 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $29.99

FREAKS' SQUEELE VOL. 6 HC

(W/A/C) Florent Maudoux

The penultimate volume plunges the heroes into chaos as the gates to the underworld are left open, unleashing demons and ghosts across the city. 144 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $24.99

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