Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dynamite, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: midnight, sabrina, terminator

Oni Press' Sabrina Goes Satanic To Match Marvel's Midnight Discounts

Oni Press' Sabrina the Teenage Witch gets a Satanic Panic to Match Marvel's Midnight Discounts in October ahead of Hallowe'en

Article Summary Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 from Oni Press joins the crowded October 7 launch day with a Halloween-ready midnight release.

Oni Press matches Marvel Midnight discount plans, letting retailers sell Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 from 12:01 am.

A special open-order Pyre Satanic variant for Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 riffs on Archie’s vintage Spire comics era.

Corinna Bechko and Kano relaunch Sabrina The Teenage Witch with magic, mischief, Salem, and a new ongoing series.

As announced several weeks ago, Marvel is moving to solidify its launch of the new Midnight line by clearing its October 7th release schedule to make way for three debut titles, Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight X-Men #1, and Midnight Fantastic Four #1, in a show of force for the new horror line. Along the way, they've also taken an unusual tack for Marvel in recent years by unveiling newly consistent cover strategies, high-end promotional items, bulk order discounts, and, naturally, midnight release parties for stories celebrating the Marvel Midnight launches on October 7th.

Which, naturally, means other publishers dropping high-profile titles on October 7th could either benefit from the intended swell of foot traffic to stores for the Midnight releases…or find themselves fighting for shelf space. Enter Oni Press, who are debuting the second instalment of their much anticipated Archie Comics line with their own suitably spooky Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 by Corinna Bechko and Kano … also in stores on, you guessed it, October 7th.

Oni has just announced its strategy to capitalise on this newly significant release day by not only allowing retailers to sell the new Sabrina #1 at 12:01 am for an official midnight release alongside Marvel's new Midnight line, but will also be matching their Cover A discount program pound for pound.

What's more, it's giving retailers the ability to order a special, open-order midnight release variant to mark the occasion: the Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 "Pyre Satanic" cover by Lobo and Deadman cover artist Chloe Brailsford. As longtime collectors and Archie fans will know, this is a clever inversion of Archie's strangely curious and often revisited mid-70s partnership with Spire Christian Comics, which resulted in a number of family-friendly and wholesomely religious Archie Comics curated by writer/artist Al Hartley.

Oni has even taken the step of designing a new parody logo to spoof that classic Spire look.

But just as Oni Press try to steal Marvel's Midnight Thunder with Sabrina, Dynamite Entertainment is doing it to Oni Press, with their own licensed Archie comic book title, Archie vs Terminator, with #1 shipping on that very same Wednesday? Will they join in the new time schedule as well?

What will happen when Sabrina Spellman stands toe-to-toe with Peter Parker, Scott Summers, Ben Grimm, and an Archiefied Terminatoe in the early hours of October 7th? We'll find out soon, no doubt … In the meantime, here's an advance look inside Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 ahead of Hallowe'en….

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1

Written by Corinna Bechko

Art by Kano with Nick Cagnetti

Your local teenage witch is conjuring up mischief!

Just in time for Halloween, Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One, EC's Blood Type) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Kano (Daredevil, EC's Cruel Universe) summon a new spell of magic and mischief in a brand-new ongoing series hell-bent on launching comics' most iconic sorceress-in-training into a spectacular new era for Archie Comics!

Who'd ever want to be ordinary when you could be a teenage witch instead? Still reeling from the surprise revelation of her secret birthright, and with Halloween just around the corner, high schooler Sabrina Spellman is honing her craft one hex at a time and figuring out how to balance her magical new life with the crushing responsibilities of being 16 years old. But when her feline familiar, Salem, drops a mythical trickster onto Sabrina's literal doorstep, she might not be able to keep her two worlds from smashing together like busted pumpkins on All Hallow's Eve. No time for fate. No time for destiny. No time for homework. Sabrina's about to find out that being a teenager is far from magical . . . even when you're a teenage witch!

Plus, a special trick (and treat): Explore the inner workings of Sabrina's secret guide to familiars, featuring the spellbinding artwork of Nick Cagnetti (Spirit of the Shadows)!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026

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