Posted in: Comics | Tagged: a1, Dave Elliott, deadline, mark stafford, monster massacre, simon bisley, steve ditko, thought bubble

Only 25 Copies Of A1 Deadline Magazine At Thought Bubble

Only 25 Copies Of A1 Deadline Magazine At Thought Bubble... if you can find Dave Elliott, that is.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Dave Elliott is also at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, today with plenty from the new A1 Deadline Magazine to show off, including a new flyer to advertise the magazine and everything else this comic book industry stalwart is working in….

A limited run of 25 copies of a new A1 Deadline issue 1 cover will be there as well… so you'd better be sharpish if you are after that… A24 in the 2000 AD Hall.

Dave Elliott tells me "a couple of the T-shirts I hoped to have for the show are still in transit; sadly, the limited edition MILK & CHEESE (only 50) are among them. Also, Rufus Dayglo's MONSTER MASSACRE shirt as well. They'll be available to order directly from me at DEADENDSLETTERS@GMAIL.COM or at the London Comic Mart at the end of the month."

I'll be there! You can also get advance information on A1 Deadline, Monster Massacre and the rest on this sign-up link, We also have a creative breakdown for Monster Massacre and A1 Deadline for the first time…

MONSTER MASSACRE

Mark Stafford

Steve Ditko

Michael Gilbert

Mark Nelsen

Rufus Dayglo

Kevin Eastman

Simon Bisley

Jerry Paris

Scott Hampton

Dave Dorman

Andy Kuhn

Ron Marz

Tom Raney

Simon Furman

Doug Braithwaite

Dave Gibbons

Arif Prianto

Seamus Hanly

David Hitchcock

David Lloyd

Ramsey Campbell

Roger Langridge

Steve Pugh

Kek W

Shaky Kane

John Tomlinson

Kevin O'Neill

Tony Salmons

Lovern Kindzierski

Andy Seddon

Peter Snjejberg

Matt Hardy

Gavin Mitchell

Michael Powell

Phil Elliott

Jack Kirby

Luis Royo

Bruno Stahl

Garry Leach

A1 DEADLINE

Roger Dean

Michael Kaluta

Jim Fitzpatrick

Rufus Dayglo

Bill Sienkiewicz

Rachael Ball

Steve Pugh

Carol Swain

Slyvain Despretz

Mark Stafford

Alti Firmansyah

Mark Nelson

Chloe Mavael

Michael T Gilbert

Evan Dorkin

Roger Langridge

Hana Ibrahim Mhani

Tuleen Hanna Asmari

Ward Nayef Al-Hantouli

Ilya

Kek W

Shaky Kane

Rhoald Marcellius

Yoann Chivard

Scott Hampton

George Pratt

Glenn Fabry

Alex Horley

Bruno Stahl

Riri Mashuri

Al Davison

Andrew Scott

Gary Erskine

Yel Zamor

Alistair Audsley

M A Foster

Rob Jones

Matt Hardy

And more to be announced!

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