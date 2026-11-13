Posted in: Comics | Tagged: a1, Dave Elliott, deadline, mark stafford, monster massacre, simon bisley, steve ditko, thought bubble
Only 25 Copies Of A1 Deadline Magazine At Thought Bubble
Only 25 Copies Of A1 Deadline Magazine At Thought Bubble... if you can find Dave Elliott, that is.
Friend of Bleeding Cool, Dave Elliott is also at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, today with plenty from the new A1 Deadline Magazine to show off, including a new flyer to advertise the magazine and everything else this comic book industry stalwart is working in….
A limited run of 25 copies of a new A1 Deadline issue 1 cover will be there as well… so you'd better be sharpish if you are after that… A24 in the 2000 AD Hall.
Dave Elliott tells me "a couple of the T-shirts I hoped to have for the show are still in transit; sadly, the limited edition MILK & CHEESE (only 50) are among them. Also, Rufus Dayglo's MONSTER MASSACRE shirt as well. They'll be available to order directly from me at DEADENDSLETTERS@GMAIL.COM or at the London Comic Mart at the end of the month."
I'll be there! You can also get advance information on A1 Deadline, Monster Massacre and the rest on this sign-up link, We also have a creative breakdown for Monster Massacre and A1 Deadline for the first time…
MONSTER MASSACRE
- Mark Stafford
- Steve Ditko
- Michael Gilbert
- Mark Nelsen
- Rufus Dayglo
- Kevin Eastman
- Simon Bisley
- Jerry Paris
- Scott Hampton
- Dave Dorman
- Andy Kuhn
- Ron Marz
- Tom Raney
- Simon Furman
- Doug Braithwaite
- Dave Gibbons
- Arif Prianto
- Seamus Hanly
- David Hitchcock
- David Lloyd
- Ramsey Campbell
- Roger Langridge
- Steve Pugh
- Kek W
- Shaky Kane
- John Tomlinson
- Kevin O'Neill
- Tony Salmons
- Lovern Kindzierski
- Andy Seddon
- Peter Snjejberg
- Matt Hardy
- Gavin Mitchell
- Michael Powell
- Phil Elliott
- Jack Kirby
- Luis Royo
- Bruno Stahl
- Garry Leach
A1 DEADLINE
- Roger Dean
- Michael Kaluta
- Jim Fitzpatrick
- Rufus Dayglo
- Bill Sienkiewicz
- Rachael Ball
- Steve Pugh
- Carol Swain
- Slyvain Despretz
- Mark Stafford
- Alti Firmansyah
- Mark Nelson
- Chloe Mavael
- Michael T Gilbert
- Evan Dorkin
- Roger Langridge
- Hana Ibrahim Mhani
- Tuleen Hanna Asmari
- Ward Nayef Al-Hantouli
- Ilya
- Kek W
- Shaky Kane
- Rhoald Marcellius
- Yoann Chivard
- Scott Hampton
- George Pratt
- Glenn Fabry
- Alex Horley
- Bruno Stahl
- Riri Mashuri
- Al Davison
- Andrew Scott
- Gary Erskine
- Yel Zamor
- Alistair Audsley
- M A Foster
- Rob Jones
- Matt Hardy
- And more to be announced!