Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, DNX, fantastic four, Glob

Operations, Both Military And Medical In DNX #3 & X-Men #39 (Spoilers)

Operations, both Military and Medical in today's DNX #3 and X-Men #39 crossovers (XSpoilers)

Article Summary DNX #3 and X-Men #39 split the crisis across Pennsylvania, forcing Cyclops into a risky political play.

Cyclops escalates for help, a move that could haunt mutantkind as DNX and X-Men tensions rise.

DNX pulls in the Fantastic Four for a microscopic mission inside Magneto, but their memory-loss fallout still lingers.

X-Men #39 hints at deeper mysteries and ends with alarming fallout for Glob and Magneto alike.

Today doubles up again for the X-Men event DNX #3 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini and X-Men #39 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz. And it begins with two disasters happening simultaneously, one in Philadelphia and one in Juniper, Superman: The Motion Picture style. I presume they are far apart. I'll just check on a map. Oh, I mean, it couldn't be that much, even if Juniper actually existed. But anyway, leading Cyclops to do the equivalent of asking Brainiac for help…

Cyclops, giving full Karen energy, does he need to call their manager? Who, in this case, is the President of the USA, but still. While John Greycrow is still in Alaska, which is a lot further, that I know…

So while Cyclops plays a Mutant Game Of Thrones, the suggestion is that this particular deal will come back to bite mutantity in a big way.

Just as long as no one was recording that conversation, of course. Say, does Cyclops' visor operate like Meta glasses yet? They've always got a blinking eye after all…

Xorn as well- is this a memory, or replay? In fact, anyone with a helmet must be under suspicion… and if you are wondering where all the other superheroes are…

… well, that came out of nowhere if you haven't been reading Fantastic Four, as they prepare to go on a Fantastic Voyage inside Magneto's bloodstream to fix what's up with that. Do they succeed?

Seems so. And as for the Fantastic Four's memory loss we saw in their own tie-in?

No, it looks like that will still be an issue after the crossover. For a bit at least…

Well, any kind of coma is going to have some kind of repercussions, for those inserted inside the patient…

…. and for the patient themselves. Looks like Glob is heading towards his Age Of Revelation self? DNX #3 and X-Men #39 are both published by Marvel Comics today.

DNX #3 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

While 3K's counterstroke has shocked the X-Men, Philadelphia is no less in the shadow of disaster as the Chairman's spoilsport plan comes into effect! The X-Men must look to the least of their number, while the Fantastic Four fight against time to deliver the data that can save the day!

While 3K's counterstroke has shocked the X-Men, Philadelphia is no less in the shadow of disaster as the Chairman's spoilsport plan comes into effect! The X-Men must look to the least of their number, while the Fantastic Four fight against time to deliver the data that can save the day! X-Men #39 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz

DNX TIE-IN! While the X-Men do battle in Philadelphia, enemies put their sights on the X-Men's home base — the Factory, in Alaska! But the Factory is not undefended…and JOHN GREYCROW is an army unto himself!

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