Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #25, nick dragotta, scott snyder, sdcc

Our First Look At Absolute Batman #25, At San Diego Comic-Con

Our First Look At Absolute Batman #25 At San Diego Comic-Con, with Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Joker

Article Summary Absolute Batman #25 was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con as an oversized milestone issue with a major status quo shift.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta tease Absolute Batman #25 as the setup for the next 25 issues and where everyone falls.

Absolute Batman #22 brings Bruce Wayne to an unexpected low, while issues #23 and #24 reveal Martha Wayne and the Court.

Absolute Batman #25 builds to Bruce Wayne’s first huge confrontation with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker.

Shown off at the DC Absolute Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con today were the upcoming twenty-fifth issues of Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman, with triple gatefold covers… and here's the one for Absolute Batman #25. reflecting the history of the character and the story so far, but also a confrontation with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker. Oh and yes, Greg Capullo has drawn a variant for Absolute Batman #25.

As one might expect, Absolute Batman #25 will be an oversized issue. A bit like Absolute Batman himself.

Nick Dragotta suggests that it might have the biggest surprise of all, as it sets the scene for the next twenty-five issues and where everyone will fall. Though Scott Snyder says that issues 23, 24 and 25 are all like that. Indeed, the next issue, Absolute Batman #22, Scott Snyder says, will see Bruce Wayne will hit a low point we really won't expect, with Thomas Wayne, and Scarecrow loves trapping you in your own personal corn maze. We will also learn the secret of the Absolute Court Of Owls and Martha Wayne in Absolute Batman #23 and #24, and a huge confrontation with Scarecrow that will lead up to Absolute BAtman #25 and the first really big confrontation with Absolute Joker…

DC's Absolute Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

Award-winning writers and artists behind DC's Absolute line discuss the fan-favorite comics and how these stories are crafted. The panel includes early hints about the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Featuring Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and others. Moderated by Katie Kubert (group editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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