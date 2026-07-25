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Our First Look At Absolute Superman #25, At San Diego Comic-Con

Our First Look At Absolute Superman #25 At San Diego Comic-Con as everyone goes up against Absolute Brainiac

Article Summary Absolute Superman #25 pits Superman, Steel, Hawkman, Black Adam, Toyman and Metallo against Absolute Brainiac.

DC revealed Absolute Superman #25 at San Diego Comic-Con, teasing a major turning point for the Absolute Universe.

The story builds on Absolute Brainiac’s brutal origin, his rise on Earth, and his fixation on Superman’s past.

Brainiac’s manipulation of Absolute Lex Luthor and cruel tactics set up the deadly conflict driving Absolute Superman #25.

Shown off at the DC Absolute Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con today were the upcoming twenty-fifth issues of Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman, with triple gatefold covers… and here's the one for Absolute Superman #25 as we will see Absolute Hawkman, Absolute Black Adam, Absolute Toyman, Absolute Metallo, Absolute Steel and Absolute Superman teaming up to take down Absolute Brainiac.

And also just Steel and Superman…

It's been a while coming. Absolute Brainiac has been behind much of the Absolute Universe, even if his access has been limited. In Absolute Superman #6 this week, we got the origin of Brainiac. Or at least the Absolute Brainiac of Earth.

As one of millions of Brainiacs, part of the collective, with the job of shovelling the remains of other Brainiacs that had been used up, killed, or disposed of, it was never going to be clear.

For a Brainiac refuse shoveller, he was quite adept. Taking advantage of a situation and rising in the ranks, he made it to Earth. Where his upbringing clearly reflects his current viewpoint on life, the universe and everything,

Very nasty stuff. Working for Ra's Al Ghul, he is also looking into Absolute Superman, and has one person to ask. Himself.

And in getting the answer, we hear more about the universe.

As Brainiac learns more about Absolute Superman's background…

It looks like he might be concocting Absolute Kryptonite; he is revealed as a Brainiac, an alien AI very much on the outs with the rest of them.

Brainiac disposes of humans in just as callous a way, just with more pain to start. Ans when Absolute Evil gives him an idea about a different human to approach…

And choosing a more familiar look to approach the Absolute Lex Luthor with.

Absolute Superman #16 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

Brainiac is trying to start up the old Luthor/Brainiac team-up. But it seems that in a world without Superman (until a lot later), we got a very different Lex Luthor. One with hair, for starters.

Place your bets: Which Absolute American President slapped Brainiac? Was it President Hillary Clinton? This is another parallel universe, of course… one in which Lex Luthor is happy enough.

Time to take the mask off… and go all Killing Joke on Lex Luthor.

Torturing him in the most effective way possible. Holding his eyes open…

… and then killing his family with chainsaws. Is that enough to turn the Absolute Lex Luthor into a new member of their Absolute Evil Justice League? Is this what Brainiac has for Thawne to deal with? Is this what the Sbcolute Superman Team are going to have to take down now?

DC's Absolute Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

Award-winning writers and artists behind DC's Absolute line discuss the fan-favorite comics and how these stories are crafted. The panel includes early hints about the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Featuring Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and others. Moderated by Katie Kubert (group editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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