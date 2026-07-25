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Our First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman #25, At San Diego Comic-Con

Our First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman #25, At San Diego Comic-Con.... and a body horror show for the new Absolute Cheetah

Shown off at the DC Absolute Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con today were the upcoming twenty-fifth issues of Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman, with triple gatefold covers… and here's the one for Absolute Wonder Woman #25

Absolute Cheetah will be on the cover of the Absolute Wonder Woman #25 triple gatefold. This is the new Absolute Cheetah, the transformed Barbara Minerva, as seen in recent issues, with a body horror aesthetic, as her skin and body mass have been stretched and twisted into the form of a cheetah… look, you can still see Barbara's human face there somewhere.

Previously, Absolute Wonder Woman #21 by Kelly Thompson and Dillon Snook had shown us the aftermath of the death of their original Absolute Cheetah and the imprisonment of Barbara Minerva.

It was Absolute Wonder Woman #17 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman that confirmed that the Absolute Cheetah is not Barbara Minerva, as they were both present at the same time…

Instead, the Absolute Cheetah is Priscilla. As in the original DC Universe, Cheetah, Priscilla Rich.

In the DC Universe, she was originally portrayed as a young socialite with mental illnesses and a hatred of Wonder Woman after she felt she was overshadowed by her. Eventually condemned to Arkham Asylum, she became a recluse and an invalid before dying. This was later rewritten so she was murdered by her successor, Barbara. In Absolute Wonder Woman, she is murdered by Zatara, father of Zatanna, to give himself a magical edge against Wonder Woman.

And her body has been placed with Barbera Minerva by Veronica Cale in Area 41. In the hope that what might happen does happen, as the classicist-archaeologist is visited by the gods.

Something she's a bit used to by now. But plant gods… might there be an Absolute Swamp Thing on their way? Urzkartega was created by George Pérez and Chris Marrinan for the classic Wonder Woman, and recently saw the DC Prime Cheetah Barbara Minerva "renegotiate" her deal and gain her freedom.

In the Absolute Universe, there seems to be an attempt to get more of a mutually beneficial deal from the get-go, rather than one of abuse. And Barbera Minerva is taking a more… upfront role in those partnership negotiations.

Which also gives her a direct line to the person who used to be Priscilla Rich, both her socialite past…

… the deal that was made with both humans and gods that controlled her… and eventually killed her…

… and her present. The closest she can get to it anyway.

Barbara Minerva has been Wonder Woman's ally. This will be an "evolutionary leap forward"… and in Absolute Woman #23 last week from Kelly Thompson and Dillon Snook, she chose it, willingly.

Though I guess we now have an answer for this question…

Reduce, reuse, recycle… even in an Absolute Universe.

DC's Absolute Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

Award-winning writers and artists behind DC's Absolute line discuss the fan-favorite comics and how these stories are crafted. The panel includes early hints about the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Featuring Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and others. Moderated by Katie Kubert (group editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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