Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: black cat, cyclops, fantastic four, gambit, midnight

Our First Look At Marvel's Midnight Spider-Man, With Ongoing Variants

First look at Marvel's Midnight Spider-Man, in their ongoing variant program as well as Midnight Black Cat, Midnight and Midnight Gambit

Article Summary Marvel launches Midnight Universe Spider-Man in October with a new ongoing variant cover program across Covers A-E.

Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scietronc twists great power into something monstrous.

Marvel’s recurring Midnight variants include Bloodbath, Special, Horror Homage and Gallery covers every month.

Midnight Fantastic Four and Midnight X-Men join Midnight Universe Spider-Man with multiple launch variants on October 7.

Marvel Comics has stated that it will have ongoing variant covers programs for the October launch of the Midnight Universe, with Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four and Midnight X-Men, with recurring themes across Covers A-E on every issue, as well as additional variant covers….

"While the stories found inside the Midnight series may be unpredictable, it'll be easier than ever before for fans to pick out the cover of their choice. Starting with issue #1, each MIDNIGHT series will feature recurring themes across Covers labeled A-E. Bringing greater accessibility and consistency to the variant cover collecting experience, this new program allows readers to choose their favorites and ensure that their local comic shop knows exactly what they'll want, every month, without question. Additional variant covers will also be available on issues outside of the ONGOING VARIANT COVER PROGRAMS."

COVER A REGULAR The main series cover presented with the Cloaked Midnight trade dress.

COVER B MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT· Blood-soaked covers showcasing the terror the Midnight Universe.

COVER C MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT· Spotlight covers showcasing Midnight reimaginings of Marvel Heroes new and old.

COVER D MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT Chilling covers inspired by iconic horror images.

COVER E MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT· Prestige painted covers of the haunting Midnight Universe.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SCIETRONC

COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT

COVER C PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER D SKAN MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER G PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER H ERIC CANETE VARIANT

COVER I INHYUK LEE VARIANT

COVER J INHYUK LEE VIRGIN VARIANT

Spider-Man discovers that with great power… comes something monstrous. On Sale October 7

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by KEV WALKER

COVER A KEV WALKER REGULAR COVER

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT

COVER C BEN HARVEY MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER D E.M. GIST MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER G BEN HARVEY MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER H LEINIL FRANCIS YU VARIANT

COVER I RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VARIANT

COVER J RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VIRGIN VARIANT

A scientist's curiosity accidentally unleashes ancient terrors upon the world while also transforming himself and three others in strange and horrifying ways. On Sale October 7

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

COVER A DIKE RUAN REGULAR COVER

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT

COVER C SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER D BJÖRN BARENDS MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER G SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER H ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VARIANT

COVER I ITO VARIANT

COVER J ITO VIRGIN VARIANT

The X-Men's battle is no longer one of acceptance, but of survival…and blood. On Sale October 7

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