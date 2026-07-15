Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: , , , ,

Our First Look At Marvel's Midnight Spider-Man, With Ongoing Variants

First look at Marvel's Midnight Spider-Man, in their ongoing variant program as well as Midnight Black Cat, Midnight and Midnight Gambit

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Article Summary

  • Marvel launches Midnight Universe Spider-Man in October with a new ongoing variant cover program across Covers A-E.
  • Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scietronc twists great power into something monstrous.
  • Marvel’s recurring Midnight variants include Bloodbath, Special, Horror Homage and Gallery covers every month.
  • Midnight Fantastic Four and Midnight X-Men join Midnight Universe Spider-Man with multiple launch variants on October 7.

Marvel Comics has stated that it will have ongoing variant covers programs for the October launch of the Midnight Universe, with Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four and Midnight X-Men, with recurring themes across Covers A-E on every issue, as well as additional variant covers….

Marvel Will Have Ongoing Variant Covers Programs For Midnight Universe
COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT

"While the stories found inside the Midnight series may be unpredictable, it'll be easier than ever before for fans to pick out the cover of their choice. Starting with issue #1, each MIDNIGHT series will feature recurring themes across Covers labeled A-E. Bringing greater accessibility and consistency to the variant cover collecting experience, this new program allows readers to choose their favorites and ensure that their local comic shop knows exactly what they'll want, every month, without question. Additional variant covers will also be available on issues outside of the ONGOING VARIANT COVER PROGRAMS."

  • COVER A REGULAR The main series cover presented with the Cloaked Midnight trade dress.
  • COVER B MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT· Blood-soaked covers showcasing the terror the Midnight Universe.
  • COVER C MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT· Spotlight covers showcasing Midnight reimaginings of Marvel Heroes new and old.
  • COVER D MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT Chilling covers inspired by iconic horror images.
  • COVER E MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT· Prestige painted covers of the haunting Midnight Universe.
  • MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1
    Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
    Art by SCIETRONC
    COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER
    COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT
    COVER C PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT
    COVER D SKAN MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT
    COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT
    COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT
    COVER G PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT
    COVER H ERIC CANETE VARIANT
    COVER I INHYUK LEE VARIANT
    COVER J INHYUK LEE VIRGIN VARIANT
    Spider-Man discovers that with great power… comes something monstrous. On Sale October 7
  • MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1
    Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
    Art by KEV WALKER
    COVER A KEV WALKER REGULAR COVER
    COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT
    COVER C BEN HARVEY MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT
    COVER D E.M. GIST MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT
    COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT
    COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT
    COVER G BEN HARVEY MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT
    COVER H LEINIL FRANCIS YU VARIANT
    COVER I RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VARIANT
    COVER J RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VIRGIN VARIANT
    A scientist's curiosity accidentally unleashes ancient terrors upon the world while also transforming himself and three others in strange and horrifying ways. On Sale October 7
  • MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1
    Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
    Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE
    COVER A DIKE RUAN REGULAR COVER
    COVER B RYAN STEGMAN MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT
    COVER C SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT
    COVER D BJÖRN BARENDS MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT
    COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT
    COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT
    COVER G SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT
    COVER H ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VARIANT
    COVER I ITO VARIANT
    COVER J ITO VIRGIN VARIANT
    The X-Men's battle is no longer one of acceptance, but of survival…and blood. On Sale October 7

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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