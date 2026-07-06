Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Inklore, kpop demon hunters, Penguin, Puffin, Random House

Our First Official Look Inside The KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novels

Our first official look inside the two different KPop Demon Hunters graphic novels out this year from Random House

Article Summary Two official KPop Demon Hunters graphic novel editions arrive from Random House, adapting the Netflix film in comics form.

The 208-page Movie in Comics edition is out now in the US, with a UK release on August 26 from Puffin.

The 704-page KPop Demon Hunters Official Screen Comic Boxed Set lands November 3, 2026, with deluxe extras.

Both editions are previewed side by side, highlighting different pacing, lettering, presentation, and value for fans.

There are two official versions of KPop Demon Hunters in comic book and graphic novel form, both adapting the visuals of the original Netflix film into comic-book storytelling. The first is KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics: The Official Retelling in Comic Form, from Random House, which is around 200 pages long, and the second is KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set from Inklore, which is a whopping 700-plus pages long. Which is better? Well, Bleeding Cool has official previews to show and compare below.

KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics: The Official Retelling in Comic Form from Random House Books for Young Readers, across 208 pages, out now, for $14.99 in the US, and on the 26th of August in the UK from Puffin for £9.99.

But if you wait until the 3rd of November, 2026, the KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set from Inklore/Random House Worlds is 704 pages long, for $60 US or £45 UK, and also includes full song lyrics, a slipcase and foldout posters, one of the band HUNTR/X and one of the Saja Boys, and more. The story also seems to have been spread out, with better storytelling across the page, a greater variety of lettering choices and more verbose text. You pays your money, you takes your choice. Let's look at the preview pages we have to find the difference.

KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics: The Official Retelling in Comic Form Preview

KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set Preview

KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics: The Official Retelling in Comic Form, Random House Books for Young Readers/Puffin

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER. This official graphic novel adaptation of Netflix's Academy Award-winning animated film KPop Demon Hunters retells the hit film through a series of comics, complete with full-color scenes and dialogue from the movie! When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they protect the world from demons with their musical abilities. Follow their band HUNTR/X, as they make music and face their greatest challenge yet—Saja Boys, the hottest new boy band with a dark secret. This official graphic novel retells Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters through a series of comics using full-color images and dialogue from the hit movie. Based on the screenplay by Danya Jimenez & Hannah McMechan and Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. Based on KPop Demon Hunters, the film Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans

Paperback

$14.99

208 pages.

Publication date, ‎ 27th of August 2026, UK, Available now US

200 g

10 – 12 years

14 x 1.5 x 21 cm

KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set, Inklore, Random House Worlds

The ultimate collector's item for superfans of KPop Demon Hunters, this deluxe screen comic transforms the Academy Award-winning Netflix film into a two-volume graphic novel adaptation.

Song lyrics from the full soundtrack, including the Hunter's Mantra and Jinu's Lament

• Holographic foil slipcase

• Two paperback volumes with French flaps

• Two unique foil-stamped book covers

• Unified spine design showing Rumi's two sides

• Two foldout posters of HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys

• Holographic foil slipcase • Two paperback volumes with French flaps • Two unique foil-stamped book covers • Unified spine design showing Rumi's two sides • Two foldout posters of HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys $6O US/ £45 UK

704 pages

November 3rd 2026

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