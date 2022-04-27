Overwatch League's "Battle For Texas" Adds More Interactive Events

Blizzard Entertainment revealed more activities for the Overwatch League "Battle For Texas" between the Dallas Fuel and the Houston Outlaws. Previously we mentioned this will be the first event since BlizzCon 2019 where fans attending will be able to try out a beta for Overwatch 2 with other live players in the arena. Now a few more activities have been added to the list, starting with Beasley Esports partnering with Arrive Logistics for a special week-long social media contest where 20 attendees will be invited to be among the first to play the Overwatch 2 Beta ahead of everyone else.

These winners will gain entry before the VIP and general admission ticket holders and experience it with high-end PCs and peripherals. All you have to do to enter is visit Houston Outlaws on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or fill out an entry form for a chance to win. Here's more details and some notes from the organizers about the other activities planned.

Fans are encouraged to stay after the event is over for the Battle After Dark afterparty, sponsored by plant-based prebiotic and antioxidant Karviva wellness drinks, who will also host its brand ambassador, Bellator Champion and avid Overwatch fan Raufeon Stots who will meet fans, sign autographs, and more. Kariva will be providing samples of its ACE (Antioxidant+Collagen+ Electrolytes) Sport drinks to the fans. Additionally, Upper Deck will be in attendance to showcase their Overwatch League Game Dated Moments trading cards, highlighting key plays throughout the season. Attendees can get a free trading card by visiting the Upper Deck booth and signing up for a free UpperDeckEpack.com account. Upper Deck e-Pack is a digital platform where fans can buy, open, collect and trade collectibles, including trading cards from Overwatch League's Inaugural season and Overwatch League Series 1 and 2 sets. Attendees will also have the chance to get a free limited edition postcard featuring the Houston Outlaws 2022 team featuring digitally imposed autographs and the Battle for Texas 2022 logo. Stop by the Upper Deck booth for more details. Tickets for the Battle for Texas are on sale now Outlaws.gg/tickets with pricing starting at $39.99. Arrive Logistics will be onsite during the Battle for Texas to enhance the overall experience for attendees through raffles, games and more, all while showcasing the success gamers have working on the Arrive team. At Arrive, gamers can utilize the latest technology while applying their unique skills to roles in various departments within the organization. In fact, employees have joined together to create an inclusive gaming community built on problem-solving and teamwork where they work together and play together.

"We're really fortunate to have partners that understand the gravitas of what Overwatch really is," said Lori Burgess, COO of Beasley Esports who owns the Houston Outlaws. "Instead of putting something cookie cutter that was previously expected of an event like this in esports, we worked diligently with our partners to make this a celebration of the game we all love. And what a better way to celebrate than to make sure we get as many people we can to try Overwatch 2?" "The Battle for Texas is a significant event for the gaming community, inclusive of our own gamers here at Arrive Logistics. This event provides a unique opportunity to engage with the community, whose skill set has proven to be extremely successful within our organization," said J-Ann Tio, Chief Strategy Officer, at Arrive Logistics. "From the culture to thriving in a high-energy environment, there are many parallels between working at Arrive and gaming. We're excited to have a presence at this event, especially as Arrive expands its office footprint in Texas in 2022."