Own Original Charlie Adlard Art From The Crow: Wild Justice

Today, Heritage Auctions features an original piece of artwork from Charlie Adlard. Adlard is well-known as the long-running artist of The Walking Dead. After the first arc of The Walking Dead, Adlard took over art duties, joining Robert Kirkman for a landmark run that would cement him as one of the most recognizable artists in indie comics. Charlie Arlard's style became synonymous with The Walking Dead brand even though he didn't draw the first arc because of both his style and incredible longevity on the long-running comic. Adlard and that series made history, but before he joined Kirkman to draw the saga of Rick Grimes attempting to survive in a world overrun by the undead, he was the artist on The Crow: Wild Justice. Wild Justice was the fourth The Crow series that followed murder victim Michael as he is guided by, for the first time in the series, two crows who instruct him down the path he must take in order to see his dead wife Jan again. Now, you can bid on a Charlie Adlard page from The Crow: Wild Justice over at Heritage Auctions. Let's take a look at the page and the details of this original artwork listing.

Darryl Nichols faces his victim in a nightmare of his own making. Michael Korby and his family were killed by Nichols, and Korby is back for revenge in this tale of The Crow. Ink and white paint over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14". Slight toning and signed by Adlard at the bottom. In Excellent condition.

Best of luck to all fans of The Crow and Charlie Adlard, who are heading over to Heritage Auctions today to attempt to bring this item home.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.