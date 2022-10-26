Own Original Mike DeBalfo Artwork From Notti & Nyce #1

Today, Heritage Auctions features an original piece of artwork by an artist that has become a fan-favorite among an audience of comics collectors: Mike DeBalfo. DeBalfo is well known for his work on Zenescope Entertainment's comics, contributing many covers to their titles, including Grimm Fairy Tales, Wonderland, Belle, and more. Mike DeBalfo has also contributed to Big Dog Ink titles, including Critter, as well as other indie comics, including, of course, Notti & Nyce #1. This style of cover uses DeBalfo's trademark bad girl/good girl style to deliver an iconic, movie-poster-style pose for these characters. Notti & Nyce recently had a crossover with Katfight from Kickstarter giant from the up-and-coming publisher and crowdfunding giant MERC. They had a big presence and noticeable buzz at New York Comic-Con this year. Started by Shawn Hudachko and artist Jamie Tyndall, who was also well-known for his Zenescope work on titles like Wonderland, Unleashed, Van Helsing, and Robyn Hood. Merc COO Murphey is well-known for running MERC's wildly successful Kickstarters, with Editor-in-Chief Aaron Sparrow running the line. This overlap of artists and minds in the collectible comics field is sure to be appealing to many fans of these titles, so let's take a look at the details for the listing of this original Mike DeBalfo piece.

The "bad girl" assassins are ready for action on this variant cover for the first issue of the new action series. Graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by DeBalfo in the lower left image area and at the top right. In Excellent condition.

Mike DeBalfo collectors and Notti & Nyce fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions and bid on this amazing original art. Best of luck to everyone staking their claim for this piece!

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.