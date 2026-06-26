Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: amp, greatest american hero

Pancho Villa Monster Hunter #1 in AMP Comics September 2026 Solicits

Pancho Villa Monster Hunter #1 by Hector Rodriguez III and Ariel Medel in AMP Comics' official full September 2026 solicits and solicitations

AMP's full official solicitations include the launch of a new comic book, Pancho Villa Monster Hunter #1, by Hector Rodriguez III and Ariel Medel, with additional covers by Caanan White and Guillermo Villarreal… as well as the third issue of The Greatest American Hero by Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin and Alper Gecgel…

PANCHO VILLA MONSTER HUNTER #1 (OF 3)

(W) Hector Rodriguez III (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Caanan White

In the blistering chaos of the Mexican Revolution, Pancho Villa, fierce revolutionary and monster hunter, charges into an unrelenting nightmare, wielding ancient rune-glowing pistols forged to vanquish the eldritch hounds that savagely claimed his sister's life. As bullets fly amid the Battle of Torreón, Villa exposes a blasphemous cult commanded by the shadowy Dr. Nyarla, who unleashes Lovecraftian abominations to devour Mexico's very soul. Flanked by the unyielding soldadera Petra Herrera, the enigmatic alchemist Sabia, and the cynical German expatriate El Alemán, Villa wages a desperate war against multiplying shadows and forbidden rituals, but as ancient whispers grow louder, one chilling question looms: can his revolution endure the apocalyptic darkness it has unleashed? $4.99 9/16/2026

GREATEST AMERICAN HERO #3 (OF 5)

(W) Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin (A) Alper Gecgel (CA) Erwin J Arroza

Ralph finally believes he's finally connected with his son only and is well on his way to completing his mission, but not everyone's cards are yet on the table. Worse, Ralph's use of the suit is taking a bigger and bigger toll, and there is more than one clock "ticking." WHEN A FATHER KNOWS HOW THE STORY ENDS, HOW FAR WILL HE GO TO CHANGE IT? Kevin Hinkley is one job away from clearing his debts and securing a future for his daughter. The problem? Ralph has already seen how it ends. As father and son clash behind the wheel of a van carrying a deadly secret…one that could put an entire city at risk.

$4.99 9/23/2026

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