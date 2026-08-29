Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Accessories, David Dastmalchian, halloween, Nir Levie, Panick

Panick's Official November 2026 Solicits Split Across Two Publishers

Panick Entertainment's Official November 2026 Solicits Split Across Two Comics Publishers with Halloween, David Dastmalchian and Nir Levie

Article Summary Panick Entertainment’s November 2026 solicits are split between Massive Indies and Rocketship in Lunar’s Next Phase.

Halloween: The Game Comic #1 launches a five-issue prequel on Michael Myers’ escape before Halloween 1978.

Savager #3 delivers the penultimate chapter, while David Dastmalchian and Leah Kilpatrick wrap Accessories #4.

Nir Levie’s Razor Gray #3 deepens its sci-fi mystery as Panick Entertainment expands a packed November lineup.

In Panick Entertainment's November 2026 solicits, the solicitations are split between two bodies: the Massive Indies section and their new publisher, Rocketship Entertainment, both within Lunar's Next Phase catalogue. Leading the charge is the launch of Halloween: The Game Comic #1, a prequel limited series by Hans Rodionoff and Adam F. Goldberg that chronicles Michael Myers' brutal escape from Smith's Grove on the night before Halloween 1978. Shannon Eric Denton and Dirk Blackman continue their action-horror hit with the penultimate issue of Savager #3. Actor and writer David Dastmalchian co-writes the finale of Accessories #4, while Nir Levie's creator-owned sci-fi thriller Razor Gray advances to issue #3.

HALLOWEEN THE GAME COMIC #1 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg (A) Eamon Winkle, Robert Nelson, Ivan Dedov, Sean O'Toole (CA) Zach Howard, Nelson Daniel

On the night before Halloween 1978, Michael Myers orchestrates a brutal escape from Smith's Grove Sanitarium, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. As Dr. Loomis realizes pure evil is loose, Michael begins his relentless journey home toward Haddonfield, slaughtering anyone unfortunate enough to cross his path. $5.99 11/4/2026

SAVAGER #3 (OF 4)

(W) Shannon Eric Denton, Dirk Blackman (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Kyle Holtz

Panick Entertainment Presents: The penultimate issue of this year's hottest action horror arrives! Infiltrating the Dweller stronghold, the SAVAGER is captured, broken, and nearly consumed by his enemies, and the alien force inside him while Kaia races against time to save what's left of her family. New monsters rise. Old betrayals surface. And beneath it all, the truth about Savager's alien bond and its violent origin threatens to rip everything apart. In a bloody storm of rocket fire, tentacles, monsters and post-human vengeance, only one question remains: Can a half-man, half-monster become more than a weapon… or will he finally lose what's left of his soul? With incredible cover art from Kyle Hotz. $5.99 11/25/2026

ACCESSORIES #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Lukas Ketner

Our Accessories, now all together, must continue their quests to break free from their masters. Will they learn to work together or keep fighting for their own self-interests? Find out in the exciting conclusion (or is it…?) of this year's favorite new series, The Accessories!

$5.99 11/18/2026

RAZOR GRAY #3 (OF 4) (MR)

(W/A/CA) Nir Levie

With opposition mounting against Gino, his drive to understand the artifact only grows. The danger intensifies, revealing more questions than answers. Don't miss the third issue of RAZOR GRAY, the spectacular sci-fi hit from the visionary mind of Nir Levie. $5.99 11/25/2026

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