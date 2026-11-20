Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Abigail Jill Harding, ablaze, comixology, Gothic Horror, kickstarter, parliament of rooks, richard starkings, thought bubble, white rook

Parliament Of Rooks Sequel Has 48 Hours Left On Kickstarter, Needs You

Parliament Of Rooks Sequel, White Rook by Abigail Jill Harding, has 48 hours left on Kickstarter and really needs you right now... trust me

Article Summary Parliament Of Rooks sequel The White Rook by Abigail Jill Harding has just 48 hours left on Kickstarter to hit goal.

The campaign sits at $11,609 of $15,000 from 99 backers, making these final two days crucial for White Rook.

White Rook: A Night In Purgatory follows a girl in a tower cage led by a mysterious rook into a spirit-haunted land.

The sequel builds on the Eisner-nominated Parliament Of Rooks, with Richard Starkings adding scripting, editing and design.

The White Rook: A Night In Purgatory is a new combined prelude and sequel by Abigail Jill Harding to the Eisner Award-nominated Parliament of Rooks, is on Kickstarter with $11,609 pledged against a $15,000 goal from 99 backers, with 48 hours to go. Okay, it's about to have a full hundred. Because I'm totally on board. Will they make it in time? I do hope so; I'm just about to back it, you should too. Here's what Abigail told me at Thought Bubble at the weekend, with longstanding comics veteran Richard Starkings providing additional scripting, editing, lettering and design.

Parliament Of Rooks began life as a Comixology Original, was nominated for an Eisner Award for Best Digital Comic, and later received a print edition from Ablaze. The original saw architect Darius Ravenscar wake from a strange dream to find pinfeathers growing from his arms, an appointment with Princess Seraphina in the city of Eborvik and a masquerade ball. Darius confronts family secrets, ghosts, and a transformation that pulls him between two worlds. A Yorkshire-inspired setting, decaying manors, and avian imagery do the rest of the atmospheric heavy lifting; it's always good to see it in Harrogate.

So what is this one about? "A NIGHT IN PURGATORY follows a young girl who wakes up in a cage in the highest of towers with only a White Rook for company. Who is she? Where does she come from? What does the White Rook signify? All the girl knows is that she must heed the rook's call and follow this mysterious bird out into the land beyond… a land of restless spirits where dark and terrible things slumber." As you can see, it is rather gorgeous.

And some actual pages in the flash, as seen at the booth… come on now, isn't that worth your Kickstarter pledge? 48 hours to go…

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