Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cosmic lighthouse, gary erskine, kieron gillen, paul cornell, phonogram, thought bubble

Parties And Events For Thought Bubble In Harrogate Tonight…

Parties And Events For Thought Bubble In Harrogate Tonight... from Phonogram to Cosmic Lighthouse to Terminator 2 to a great big Welcome

Article Summary Thought Bubble Parties And Events kick off in Harrogate tonight, with free drinks, early wristband pickup and a warm welcome.

Cosmic Lighthouse launches at Everyman Harrogate with Paul Cornell, Lee Harris, guests, free prints and new announcements.

Friday night also brings a Terminator 2 anniversary screening and the Phonogram 20 Year Party with DJs and late-night dancing.

Thought Bubble’s famous Mid-Con Party lands at MOJO Harrogate tomorrow, free for ticket holders, exhibitors and guests.

And so it begins. The Thought Bubble Comic Con, part of the Comics Art Festival happening in Harrogate, England, this weekend. If you've been reading Bleeding Cool, you couldn't have missed it. But before the show begins tomorrow, here are the three biggest attempts to get people out of the Majestic and Swan Hotels tonight… I'll be doing my best to get to all of them… including the Majestic, of course. Though as Kieron Gillen says of his Phonogram 20th Anniversary party tonight, "we promise it'll be better than sitting in the Majestic and having the bar staff clearly despise our existence." But that's part of the fun, Kieron, that's part of the fun! Ooh, better get out of my AirBNB, only half an hour till the first one starts…

Welcome Event and Advance Wristband Collection, The Mercer Art Gallery 6-8pm with free drinks .

Join us for a free drink (then stick around as there'll be a bar) at The Mercer Gallery ahead of the best weekend of the year! Don't forget to check out the works in this beautiful gallery, including our 20th edition celebration video, made by the excellent Kate Broughton. Visitors can also collect their convention wristbands early, ahead of the usual weekend collection.

. Join us for a free drink (then stick around as there'll be a bar) at The Mercer Gallery ahead of the best weekend of the year! Don't forget to check out the works in this beautiful gallery, including our 20th edition celebration video, made by the excellent Kate Broughton. Visitors can also collect their convention wristbands early, ahead of the usual weekend collection. Cosmic Lighthouse Launch at the Everyman Harrogate Cinema Main Bar Above The Destination Venus Comic Shop 6.30-8.30

Cosmic Lighthouse co-founders Paul Cornell and Lee Harris will be hosting special guests including science fiction superstar author Adrian Tchaikovsky and Murderbot artist Gary Erskine. Our guests will be signing two free Thought Bubble exclusive art prints (while stocks last) as well as their previous works, on sale at the venue. There will be exclusive announcements, including the unveiling of the company's third graphic novel, and the opportunity to pre-order exclusive Thought Bubble editions of the company's books. Plus other surprises! In association with Destination Venus. Everyman Harrogate is fully accessible with a lift to all floors. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Lighthouse co-founders Paul Cornell and Lee Harris will be hosting special guests including science fiction superstar author Adrian Tchaikovsky and Murderbot artist Gary Erskine. Our guests will be signing two free Thought Bubble exclusive art prints (while stocks last) as well as their previous works, on sale at the venue. There will be exclusive announcements, including the unveiling of the company's third graphic novel, and the opportunity to pre-order exclusive Thought Bubble editions of the company's books. Plus other surprises! In association with Destination Venus. Everyman Harrogate is fully accessible with a lift to all floors. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cellar Door Gallery & Thought Bubble Present Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Everyman Harrogate Cinema By The Comic Shop 8.30-10.30pm

Cellar Door Gallery are back at Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival for a third time, and this year we're going bigger than ever. Continuing the tradition of a Friday night screening ahead of the Thought Bubble convention weekend, Cellar Door Gallery, Thought Bubble & Everyman are proud to present a very special screening of one of the greatest action movies ever made — James Cameron's TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY for its 35th Anniversary. Exclusive to this screening only, there'll be prize giveaways, exclusive early access to Luke Preece's highly anticipated Terminator 2 screenprint, and a free exclusive poster with every ticket.

Cellar Door Gallery are back at Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival for a third time, and this year we're going bigger than ever. Continuing the tradition of a Friday night screening ahead of the Thought Bubble convention weekend, Cellar Door Gallery, Thought Bubble & Everyman are proud to present a very special screening of one of the greatest action movies ever made — James Cameron's TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY for its 35th Anniversary. Exclusive to this screening only, there'll be prize giveaways, exclusive early access to Luke Preece's highly anticipated Terminator 2 screenprint, and a free exclusive poster with every ticket. Phonogram 20 Year Party 8.30-11.30, Upstairs, Cold Bath Brewing Co. 8.30-10.30pm

It was 20 years ago today, that Britannia taught the band to draw (and overwrite captions). To celebrate, Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie invite you to come and dance to our line up of superstar DJs* before the retromancers come for us all. For a certain value of superstar. 18+. Kieron Gillen says "None of us are DJing at the always great midcon party this year, so if you want to throw down to bops and bangers with us, this is your chance…. Maybe I'll just play Pullshapes until I'm dragged off stage."

And then tomorrow night… said Mid-Con Party, for which Thought Bubble is famous!

2000 AD and Thought Bubble Mid-Con Party 2026 at MOJO Harrogate, 7pm – 12am. After midnight the bar will open to the public until very very late

The party is FREE to all ticket holders, exhibitors and guests, just show your wristband or lanyard on the door! Over 18s only. MOJO is an amazing 3 storey bar with great drinks, great staff, and great music! We're expecting it to be busy, so get down early.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!