Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: pathfinder, vampirella

Pathfinder/Vampirella: Blade Of Darkness Crossover From Dynamite/Paizo

Pathfinder/Vampirella: Blade Of Darkness Crossover by Erik Burnham and Federico Dallocchio from Dynamite/Paizo in October 2026

Article Summary Pathfinder/Vampirella: Blade Of Darkness launches from Dynamite and Paizo in October 2026 as a swords-and-sorcery crossover.

Erik Burnham writes and Federico Dallocchio draws as Vampirella is summoned to Golarion by vampire lord Zaloch.

Kyra and Merisiel join the chaos as monster hunters, dark magic, and deadly battles erupt across the Pathfinder realm.

Covers come from Steven Cummings, Andrew Huerta, and Wayne Reynolds, extending Dynamite and Paizo's long partnership.

Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us, "Now for a big one – Vampirella Enters the Realm of Pathfinder! This is historic and huge! Vampirella is one of the most iconic female characters in comics, designed by Trina Robbins with the first magazine painting by Frank Frazetta! And Pathfinder is one of the most popular RPGs in the world today!" And he does love a crossover. So Vampirella X Pathfinder, what gives? "This is a mini-series that we have been wanting to do for quite a while, but needed the right creative team! And writer Erik Burnham with artist Federico Dallocchio are the perfect team! Check out the beautiful interior pages below!" We will do, Nick, we will do.

"Welcome to Golarion! Dynamite Entertainment and Paizo Inc. are proud to present the next project in their nearly 15 years of ongoing collaborations, as the Daughter of Drakulon enters their beloved tabletop fantasy realm in new comic series Pathfinder / Vampirella: Blade of Darkness this October! It's a world of swords and sorcery, a place where adventurers tempt fate, monsters lurk in every shadow, and powerful beings seek ever more power. One such figure in the realm is the vampire lord Zaloch. He's performed a haunting ritual, one told to summon a figure who will give vampires a new advantage against any who would seek to destroy their kind. To his surprise, the subject of his ritual summons does not result in a raging, fearsome demon… but Vampirella!"

"Then, right as the raven-haired antiheroine enters the fray, monster hunters show up. Rife with chaos, dark magic, battles with life and death on the line, this unexpected crossover will rival any fantasy and roleplaying romps. Some of Pathfinder's most legendary heroes get tangled up in the mayhem too, as partners on and off the battlefield Kyra and Merisiel, the elf rogue and human Sarenite, join the fracas! Writer Erik Burnham makes his Pathfinder debut, tapping back into his fan-favorite writing of Vampirella from her past crossover with Dejah Thoris. Burnham is otherwise known and revered by fans for his works with Red Sonja, Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. He's partied up with artist Federico Dallocchio, who was at the forefront of reviving the Suicide Squad at DC, and other titles like Star Wars, Starcraft, and more."

"Golarion is a fantastic sandbox to play in, and the only complaint I've had so far is that I only have so many pages to explore it! Not only has introducing Vampirella into a new world full of gods, monsters, and heroes been a treat for me, so has getting to write those gods, monsters, and heroes for the first time — and knock on wood, not the last!" – Erik Burnham

Past Pathfinder comics pencilers Steven Cummings and Andrew Huerta contribute covers, as does prolific RPG and gaming artist Wayne Reynolds, who provides character sheet covers. And yes, there are blind bags… but first, that preview…

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