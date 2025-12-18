Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: EPHK, Patrick Kindlon, Tigress Island

Patrick Kindlon & EPHK's Tigress Island, Image Comics Sexploitation

Patrick Kindlon and EPHK's new sexploitation pulp fever dream of a comic, Tigress Island, from Image Comics in March 2026

Patrick Kindlon of Gehenna and Stringer is launching a new comic book series from Image Comics with EPHK of Harpy, for a five-issue mini-series, Tigress Island, in March 2026. And it looks like it will be quite the thing, the publishing describing Tigress Island, "a crew of washed-up starlets finds themselves snatched, shackled, and shipped to a jungle hellhole ruled by a vicious, velvet-gloved she-devil of a warden. The only shot at freedom? Band together, break their chains, and outrun betrayal lurking around every corner. This all-new comic book series promises readers a sweat-soaked cocktail of action and attitude, dripping with danger, double-crosses, and explosive payback." So that's all good then.

"This one is for every reader who isn't getting enough flavour in their weekly comics haul," said Patrick Kindlon. "From concept to characters to execution, Tigress Island is unapologetic fun. High craft. Lowbrow. Awesome." EPHK added: "We set out to capture the soul of 80s and 90s sexploitation 'straight-to-video' movie classics and somehow ended up with so much more. No one is ready for this!" Tigress Island #1 will be published by Image Comics at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 11th of March, 2026. Not long now… but first here's a little look at what's coming down the track with the first few pages.

Cover A by EPHK

Cover B by EPHK

Cover C "NSFW" by Luana Vecchio

Cover D by Kaladen

