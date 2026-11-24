Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image | Tagged: Chainkata!, Daniel Warren Johnson, hottest comics, Ianna, sir patrick stewart
Patrick Stewart And Chainkata In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week
Sir Patrick Stewart And Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week
Article Summary
- The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week is led by IDW’s Star Trek #2 Patrick Stewart photo cover after strong demand.
- Daniel Warren Johnson’s Chainkata dominates the hottest comics list with #1, ashcan previews, and scarce variants.
- Key movers include Inanna: The Name She Lost #1, Afterlife With Archie #1, and Legion of Super-Heroes Ashcan.
- CovrPrice’s weekly hottest comics ranking tracks real aftermarket sales, price spikes, and collector demand trends.
The death of Sir Patrick Stewart saw his recent cover-featured variant for the new Star Trek comic book from IDW rise to the top of this week's hottest comic books. With Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata taking much of the rest of the list, dotted with Ianna, Archie and Legion… All courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions… And CovrPrice is also doing a Black Friday/Cyber Monday giveaway for Bleeding Cool readers with Flops and Suspiria.
- STAR TREK #2 – PHOTO – COVER B | IDW | NOVEMBER 2026 The lasting memory of the great Sir Patrick Stewart continues to live on. As fans look back on his legacy, they continue to hunt down covers of his work. This past week, IDW released a photo cover that resonated with many fans, causing the book to spike up to the top of our list. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy, and a current raw NM FMV of $16.
- CHAINKATA #1 – ITO – DAVIS RIDER COMICS – VIRGIN FOIL (LIMITED 444) | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2026 CHAINKATA was one of the most anticipated books of the year, and Ito is one of the hottest artists in comics. Put those two together, and you've got a comic exclusive that everyone wants to get their hands on! This virgin foil limited cover only made 444 copies, and fans are hunting them down all over the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $195 for a raw NM copy, and a current raw NM FMV of $164.
- INANNA: THE NAME SHE LOST #1 – SERENA BELL (1:20) | VAULT | NOVEMBER 2026 Serena Bell astounded comic fans with her artwork on INANNA: THE NAME SHE LOST #1. This retailer incentive was a mega-hit when it dropped, causing high demand that immediately spiked its value. The book continues to remain hot as fans want their own copy of this phenomenal cover art! We tracked it at a high sale of $106 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29.
- AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE #1 – FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA – COVER A | ARCHIE | OCTOBER 2013. We're 1 year away from Afterlife with Archie, a Disney+ series set to release on Halloween 2027. The series is making moves forward, announcing the new cast this past week! The series has found its Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Sabrina. These new announcements brought a lot of eyes back to this first issue of the series, and copies started to move again! We tracked it at a high sale of $34 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29.
- CHAINKATA #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – REGULAR | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2026 CHAINKATA is tearing through our Top Ten list! As the hottest new comic of the year shreds up the competition, this book has been a hotly anticipated release. As soon as it hit the shelves, the book sold in massive numbers! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.
- CHAINKATA #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – FELIX COMIC ART (LIMITED 1000) | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2026 Mixing CHAINKATA's hype with a hot artist is the winning formula this week! Nick Dragotta flew to fame through his work on ABSOLUTE BATMAN. Felix Comic Art took the opportunity to combine these two winning pieces into a book that every fan has been chasing as it shreds up our Top Ten! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $157.
- CHAINKATA #2 – ITO – GOTHAM CENTRAL COMICS – VIRGIN (LIMITED 500) | IMAGE | DECEMBER 2026 Davis Rider Comics isn't the only one that knows a winning formula when they see it! Gotham Central Comics jumped on the CHAINKATA meets Ito bandwagon as well! Ito and CHAINKATA build up so much hype that this 2nd issue exclusive is already revving up the hype, a whole MONTH before it releases! We tracked it at a high sale of $119 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $110.
- CHAINKATA #ASHCAN – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – RETAILER PREVIEW | IMAGE | JULY 2026 Have you heard of the book CHAINKATA?! Probably not, since it wasn't mentioned throughout our entire Top Ten. If you're looking for a book that caused this chain reaction through our top list, this is the book that started it all! This CHAINKATA ashcan was the first look fans got into the book that's all the buzz this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $189.
- LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #ASHCAN – 2026 SDCC PREVIEW | DC | JULY 2026. Many collectors held on to this book, unknowingly holding the first cover appearance of Bat-Lad. This SDCC preview is a wraparound cover, and it was recently discovered that the back of the cover features an unknown character called Bat-Lad. This book has now become the first official cover appearance, and it took off on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $32 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24.
- CHAINKATA #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – FELIX COMIC ART – WRAPAROUND (LIMITED 1000) | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2026 Another Felix Comic Art exclusive hits our Top Ten with this wraparound artwork by the man himself, Daniel Warren Johnson! His highly anticipated CHAINKATA series is all the comic world can talk about right now. The exclusive covers were the covers to hunt down! The limited copies made these exclusives shoot up in demand as fans were willing to drop top dollars to secure a copy! We tracked it at a high sale of $305 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $273.
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Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 22nd, 2026.