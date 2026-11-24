Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image | Tagged: Chainkata!, Daniel Warren Johnson, hottest comics, Ianna, sir patrick stewart

Patrick Stewart And Chainkata In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week

Sir Patrick Stewart And Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week

Article Summary The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week is led by IDW’s Star Trek #2 Patrick Stewart photo cover after strong demand.

Daniel Warren Johnson’s Chainkata dominates the hottest comics list with #1, ashcan previews, and scarce variants.

Key movers include Inanna: The Name She Lost #1, Afterlife With Archie #1, and Legion of Super-Heroes Ashcan.

CovrPrice’s weekly hottest comics ranking tracks real aftermarket sales, price spikes, and collector demand trends.

The death of Sir Patrick Stewart saw his recent cover-featured variant for the new Star Trek comic book from IDW rise to the top of this week's hottest comic books. With Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata taking much of the rest of the list, dotted with Ianna, Archie and Legion… All courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions… And CovrPrice is also doing a Black Friday/Cyber Monday giveaway for Bleeding Cool readers with Flops and Suspiria.

CovrPrice Black Friday/Cyber Monday giveaway for Bleeding Cool readers lets you sign up here.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 22nd, 2026.

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