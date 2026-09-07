Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Drawn and Quarterly, gosh, london, Murder School, paul b rainey

Paul B Rainey Brings His Murder School To London

Paul B Rainey Brings His Murder School To London... will you risk a visit?

Article Summary Paul B Rainey brings Murder School to London with a launch signing at Gosh Comics in Soho on Saturday 19 September.

London fans can pick up Paul B Rainey’s new graphic novel early, signed in person, with an exclusive Gosh Comics bookplate.

Murder School sees Paul B Rainey revisit British middle school bullying, comic fandom, cruel teachers and survival.

Drawn & Quarterly publishes Paul B Rainey’s Murder School, a witty, painful memoir with the creator’s trademark twists.

Every month, I run a Things To Do In London If You Like Comics post on Bleeding Cool. You can probably catch up with them using the London tag. But now it looks like I have to add a couple of more from Gosh Comics in Soho, London, as one of my favourite comic book creators of all time, Paul B Rainey, is launching his new graphic novel, Murder School, from Drawn & Quarterly there in under two weeks' time, on Saturday the 19th of September, and it should be in comic shops and bookstores next week. But if you go to Gosh Comics, you'll get it a) signed and b) with an exclusive bookplate print thing. Which is nice.

Murder School by Paul B. Rainey

A memoir of British middle school bullying and one precocious comic nerd's fight to make it through while remaining as invisible as possible. Paul B. Rainey takes a look back at his middle school education and the indignities suffered—a mix of stalled friendships, pitched battles with martinets, and exasperated pleading with intractable parents. Playground games take on outsized importance as Paul and his friends seek respite from a particularly abusive science teacher. Paul jockeys to hold his place in the complicated hierarchy of school bullying. Rainey takes a classic "school daze" tale—both wistful and hilarious—and manages to turn it on its head with a couple of his now famous twists. Find out the truth behind The Murder School and the effect it's had on Rainey well into middle-age.

Here's a preview of what's coming….

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