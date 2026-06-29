Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Battle Quest, paul cornell, Summoner Wars

Paul Cornell On Summoner Wars in Battle Quest September 2026 Solicits

Paul Cornell is writing the new Summoner Wars comic book series, in Battle Quest Comics' September 2026 full official solicits

Article Summary Summoner Wars #1 launches from Battle Quest Comics in September 2026, adapting Plaid Hat Games' bestselling fantasy hit.

Paul Cornell and Justin Zimmerman write the four-issue Summoner Wars series, with art by Patrick Macchi.

The story follows Sera Eldwyn and Shadow Elf Selundar as they gather allies against the deadly Ret-Talus.

Summoner Wars blends tactical card battles, faction warfare, and Itharia lore into a fast-paced comic adventure.

Battle Quest Comics' September 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Summoner Wars #1, adapted from the tabletop game by Plaid Hat Games, written by Doctor Who writer Paul Cornell, Justin Zimmerman and Mr Bistro, and drawn by Patrick Macchi.

SUMMONER WARS #1 (OF 4) CVR A MARTIN ABLE

(W) Paul Cornell, Justin Zimmerman (A) Patrick Macchi (CA) Martin Able

Based on the bestselling tabletop game from Plaid Hat Games, when the villainous Ret-Talus wreaks havoc on Itharia, a young Sera Eldwyn of the Vanguards sets off with the Shadow Elf, Selundar, to assemble an unlikely group of allies to fight back.

$4.99 9/16/2026

Summoner Wars is a tactical duelling card game created by Colby Dauch and published by Plaid Hat Games. It first launched in 2009 and saw two players take on the roles of powerful Summoners battling for control of the war-torn planet Itharia. Each player has a unique faction with its own playstyle, units, spells, and abilities. Key mechanics include summoning units from "gates" on a grid-based battlefield, moving and attacking with those units, discarding cards for magic/resources and using the Summoner's special abilities. The goal is straightforward: reduce your opponent's Summoner to zero health while protecting your own. It blends deck-building elements, tactical positioning, and dice-based combat, making it fast-paced yet strategically deep.

The game is set on Itharia, where rival factions and Summoners wage war using summoning stones to call forth armies. Iconic factions include the Vanguards, led by young Sera Eldwyn, Fallen Kingdom by Ret-Talus, Shadow Elves, and many others, each with distinct themes like elves, orcs, dwarves, or undead. Here's a preview of the comic book.

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