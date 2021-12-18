Paul Grist Has Started A New Final Series Of Kane

Paul Grist has announced that he has begun work on a new series of Kane, and twenty years after the last series finished, it looks like it may be the final one, with the title "This Is How It Ends".

Paul Grist has been promising new Kane comic books for quite a while, but now he's actually drawing them.

Kane was a comic book series created, written and drawn by British cartoonist and comic book publisher Paul Grist. Self-published through Dancing Elephant Press, and later collected by Image Comics, Grist put out 31 issues of Kane from 1993 to 2001. Kane tells the story of an American police detective who works in the 39th precinct of the fictional American city of New Eden, on the West Coast of the USA. Despite being a UK citizen. Modelled on the style of American cop shows such as Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue, with strong influence from Dave Sim's Cerebus and Frank Miller's Sin City. Another clear influence is the work of Frank Miller. Kane has a difficult relationship with his co-workers due to a violent encounter with his former partner, which unfolds gradually and in flashback during the series. Police corruption is a recurring theme. Kane is also densely intertextual and brims with references to popular culture, particularly characters from British television, comics, and films.

Since the end of 2001 Grist has concentrated on his superhero character Jack Staff, and other projects, although he had announced plans to continue Kane as a series of original graphic novels. Maybe we are finally getting them?

THE CONCEPT: Detective Kane returns to active duty with the New Eden Police Dept. following a six-month suspension after he shot and killed his partner Dennis Harvey. His fellow police officers give Kane a welcome back gift: a couple of bullets with his name engraved on them.

THIS ISSUE: Partnered with a new detective, Kate Felix, Kane quickly learns nothing has changed in the city of New Eden. In his first two days back, Kane has to deal with a siege, a kidnapping and a bomb attack. And then there's the Crime Boss of New Eden, Oscar Darke… Collects KANE #1-4, originally published by Dancing Elephant Press.