Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: miracleman, paul jenkins, Wolverione

Paul Jenkins On Origin III From Marvel Comics For 2026/2027?

Paul Jenkins On Origin III: The Dark Age From Marvel Comics For 2026/2027? Wolverine? Miracleman? What???

Article Summary Paul Jenkins teased a big new Marvel project, and a same-day Marvel hint points to Wolverine: Origin returning in December.

Marvel's teaser, "The Dark Age revealed," strongly suggests Wolverine Origin III could continue Logan's early years.

Wolverine: Origin established James Howlett, bone claws, and Logan's traumatic past as key Marvel canon in 2001.

With Origin II ending in 2014, speculation now centers on Paul Jenkins returning for Wolverine Origin III in 2026/2027.

Yesterday, Paul Jenkins posted, "Tomorrow morning, there's going to be a BIG announcement from @Marvel about my new project. And I'm pretty sure one or two people are going to be excited. What is this new project, you ask? Well… let's just say I have been writing feverishly."

Today saw the final issue of his Captain Marvel Dark Past series, promising… more…

Queue feverish speculation involving Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, Sentry, Marvelman, Miracleman and everything else we have been stirring up. But it looks like it may have been in a very different direction. As Chris Claremont talked last week about having never read Paul Jenkins' Origin story for Wolverine, Marvel has now posted the following tease: "The Dark Age revealed. Stay tuned later today for the announcement of a new chapter of ORIGIN coming this December."

Origin was originally published by Marvel Comics in 2001 and 2002, created by Paul Jenkins, Bill Jemas and Joe Quesada. It provides the first definitive early origin story for Wolverine, whose past had long been deliberately mysterious. The project was driven in part by the success of the first X-Men film as Marvel wanted to establish the official comic-book version before Hollywood could define it differently. For decades, Wolverine's origins were one of Marvel's biggest mysteries, revealed only in fragments. Origin was controversial because many fans preferred the ambiguity, but it has become the canonical early backstory: James Howlett as Logan's birth name, the Canadian wilderness roots, the bone claws (later bonded with adamantium), and formative traumas involving family, loss, and a capacity for both savagery and loyalty.

Origin II was published by Marvel Comics in 2013 and 2014 by Kieron Gillen and Adam Kubert and continued the story into Logan's later early adulthood. And now Origin III by… Paul Jenkins and someone else for 2026 and 2027? Or could it be the long-promised Miracleman: The Dark Age, a real curveball???

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