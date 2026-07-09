Posted in: Boom, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: mark waid, Paul Levitz, sdcc

Paul Levitz And Mark Waid To Talk Universes At San Diego Comic-Con

Paul Levitz and Mark Waid plan to talk about Universes at San Diego Comic-Con in two weeks time

Article Summary Paul Levitz and Mark Waid team up at San Diego Comic-Con for a Thursday panel on building, breaking, and redefining universes.

The SDCC conversation promises DC multiverse talk, from Earths and Crises to New 52 and The New History Of The DC Universe.

Levitz says Mark Waid remembers his stories better than he does, with audience Q&A expected to make the San Diego Comic-Con chat lively.

Beyond the Mark Waid panel, Paul Levitz’s San Diego Comic-Con schedule includes CBLDF, PLOP!, Will Eisner, and tribute panels.

Paul Levitz may be on the Last Man Standing panel on the Saturday of San Diego Comic-Con in two weeks' time with Gary Groth, Mike Richardson, Ross Richie, Dean Mullaney and Terry Nantier – and it does sound amazing – but he has a busy schedule for the show. Including what must also be a highlight on the Thursday of the show, at 10 am, talking with Mark Waid about Universes.

Paul Levitz says, "The first panel on my schedule will start the first full day: Thursday at 10, a conversation with Mark Waid, as we talk about building worlds, destroying them, and the history of universes. Mark remembers more about my stories than I do, and continues a solid high-profile career of superhero comics, so it should be a fun chat. Q&A time too. Hope to see many of you there!"

Paul Levitz is the former DC Comics publisher/president, with a fine line in writing Legion Of Super-Heroes, as well as working editorially at DC Comics and Boom Studios. Mark Waid hasn't been publisher/president of DC, but has done all the above and recently rewrote and redefined much of the DC canon with The New History Of The DC Universe. Expect them to talk Earth 1/2/3/X, all the Crises, New 52 and everything else. Maybe the whole Hive Mind/banned from writing Superman thing may come up. Or maybe there won't be time. But Paul Levitz isn't done, this is his schedule (so far) for the rest of the show…

40th Anniversary Of The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Panel – Thursday, Noon

PLOP! Magazine Panel – Friday 3pm

Signing – Saturday 11am,

Will Eisner Panel – Saturday 1pm

Remembering Gerry Conway Panel – Saturday 8pm

Remembering Archie Goodwin Panel – Sunday 2pm

Busy boy. I mean, he's no Mark Evanier, but who is? Apart from Mark Evanier, that is?

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