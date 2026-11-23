Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: clover press, kickstarter, peach momoko

Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour

The Peach Momoko Marvel Comics Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour Of Crowdfunding

Article Summary Peach Momoko Marvel Kickstarter surged to $130K in its first hour, smashing a $10,000 goal with 627 backers.

The Marvel Art of Peach Momoko is a 240+ page deluxe art book spotlighting Ultimate X-Men, Demon Days, covers, and more.

Kickstarter-exclusive rewards include hardcover and signed editions, slipcases, portfolio prints, stickers, puzzles, and bundles.

Clover Press expands its Marvel Art Of line with Peach Momoko, following volumes for David Mack, Alex Maleev, and others.

An hour ago, I ran an exclusive look at The Marvel Art of Peach Momoko on Kickstarter from Clover Press. Which brings together some of her most memorable work for Marvel, from Ultimate X-Men and Demon Days to covers featuring Jeff the Land Shark, Spider-Man, Elektra, and more.

The 240+ page, 9" x 12" high-end coffee table book is joined by 11" x 17" prints, stickers, a puzzle, signed books, and other Kickstarter exclusives that will not be available in retail shops. I ran an exclusive look at the Perach Momoko journal rewards an hour ago. And since then, the Kickstarter has raised $133,602 against a mere $10,000 goal from 646 backers with 28 days to go.

Rewards go from the hardcover Marvel Art of Peach Momoko for $80, the slipcase for $95 or signed for $135, retailer bundles, portfolio packs, stickers and more. Here are a few examples from all over, for portfolio prints and pages from within the volume

Oh yes and there are Peach Momoko stickers as well…

Plenty more exclusive and variant covers and the like…

And the Peach Momoko Journal Bleeding Cool ran previously…

The Marvel Art Of… series debuted in 2023 with The Marvel Art of David Mack and The Marvel Art of Alex Maleev, followed by stunning art books for Michael Allred, Russell Dauterman, Mike Del Mundo, Dan dos Santos, Tyler Kirkham, David Nakayama, Michael Turner, and Mike Zeck. More books in The Marvel Art Of… series will be announced in the coming months. Headed by IDW co-founder Robbie Robbins and former DC executive Hank Kanalz, Clover Press publishes a wide variety of collected and original content ranging from remastered reprints of classic newspaper strips to horror graphic novels and high-quality art books.

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