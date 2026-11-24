Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: newlitg, peach momoko

Peach Momoko On $130,000 An Hour In The Daily LITG 23rd November 2026

"Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour" was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Peach Momoko’s Kickstarter surged to $130K in its first hour and is already racing toward the half-million mark.

See why Peach Momoko On $130K An Hour became Bleeding Cool’s top-read story, leading the latest Daily LITG.

The newest LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s 10 biggest stories, from Avengers: Doomsday to DC and Marvel comics news.

Dive into the Daily LITG archive with the most-read stories from the same date across the past eight years.

"Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour" was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But as of right now, it is heading to half a million. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Tracker's Angel Preview

In LITG two years ago, The Boys Season 5

LITG three years ago, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

LITG four years ago, Supersecret Identities

LITG five years ago, It's Always Joe Rogan in Philadelphia

LITG six years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and The Walking Dead

LITG seven years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And Avengers was going back to the beginning.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graphic novelist, editor and lecturer, Keith McCleary .

. Comic book creator Roger A Wilbanks .

. Comic creator Daniel Thollin .

. Comic artist Jean Sinclair .

. Graphic novelist Ade Brown .

. Creator of The Shadow Conspiracy, Warwick Fraser-Coombe.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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