Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, PeachMomoko
Peach Momoko On $130,000 An Hour In The Daily LITG 25th November 2026
"Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour" the biggest story on Bleeding Cool. As of right now, it's over half a million
Article Summary
- Peach Momoko Kickstarter dominates Bleeding Cool after surging from $130,000 in its first hour to over half a million.
- Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s ten most-read stories, with Peach Momoko leading comics, film, TV and collectibles.
- Additional highlights include Peach Momoko Kickstarter coverage, new solicitations, PrintWatch updates and anticipated comics.
- LITG also looks back at top stories from the past eight years and marks comic book industry birthdays for November 25.
"Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour" was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. But as of right now, it is over half a million. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour
- Avengers: Doomsday – Final Trailer, New Poster, And 6 HQ Images
- Barbara Gordon: Breakout To End From DC Comics With Issue 12
- Venom #2 Preview: Eddie and Yelena Set Some Boundaries
- Eric Powell's Thor in Official Abrams Books Full February 2027 Solicits
- Green Lantern #41 Preview: Who Is Calling Hal Jordan?
- DC Studios: Fincher on Gunn & DC's "Innate DNA" Being "Dysfunctional"
- Spoilers: DC K.O. Visions In This Week's Justice League Unlimited #25
- Disney's Stitch Becomes Doctor Doom with New Hot Toys Collectible
- Anarky, Deadshot, Dr Psycho And Eradicator Coming To Absolute Universe
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- PrintWatch: Battle Beast #1 Gets 11th Printing + Midnight & Chainkata
- Absolute Wonder Woman #26 Leads Top 50 Anticipated Comics On Wednesday
- Exclusive: The Journal From The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko Kickstarter
- Official: Bad Idea Comics Full February 2027 Solicits Break My Heart
- Eric Powell's Thor in Official Abrams Books Full February 2027 Solicits
- Official: Ignition Press February 2027 Full Solicits: Caretaker & Teq
- Doctor Stitch In The Daily LITG For The 23rd Of November 2026
In LITG one year ago, Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane
- Spoilers: Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane, Round Two
- DC Comics Dominates Top Twenty Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
- Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly's "Ironwood" Teams Stilwell & Ballard
- The Killing Jock? Jock & Batman: The Killing Joke, What Does It Mean?
- First Look At Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips And Lee Garbett
- Spider-Man Returns to 1977 with New US-Inspired Hot Toys Exclusive
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet & 151 in November 2025
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Adds Two New Lizardcube Drops
- Marvel Launches Moonstar in March, From Ashley Allen & German Peralta
- Doctor Who Day Brings New Spinoff Teaser, Special Message From Cast
- FurForce #1 Launches in Antarctic Press' Full February 2026 Solicits
- French Government To Look At Restoring A €200,000 Grant To Angoulême
- Peter Bagge's New Hate #1 In Fantagraphics Full February 2026 Solicits
- Mad Cave Full February 2026 Solicits- Barbarian Behind Bars, Is Ted OK
- Dungeon Keeper Carl in Vault Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits
- Vault, Mad Cave, Reckah, AWA & Titan's Free Comic Book Day Replacement
- Tracker's Angel Preview in The Daily LITG, 24th November 2025
In LITG two years ago, The Boys Season 5
- The Boys Season 5: Laz Alonso Makes It Official: "We're Back!"
- The Boys Season 5: Vought Updates Incoming Homelander Administration
- James Gunn Reminds Us of DC Studios' "Golden Rule" Regarding Rumors
- Liam Sharp Is Actually Finally Getting His Conan Comic Book Published
- NECA Debuts New 7" The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington
- Batman is Back in Blue and Grey with New Animated McFarlane Figure
- James Gunn Defends Swamp Thing; No Superman, Batman Origin Stories
- Superman #20 Preview: Lois Lane's Secret Powers Unleashed
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Releases Physical Edition
- Mega City Comics Of Camden, London, To Close After Four Decades
- Clydene Nee, San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley Co-Ordinator Dies At 66
- Think Of The Children? Ink Pop To Publish Safe-For-Kiddies Manga
- Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part One Gets A 75,000 Print Run
- The Boys Season 5 in the Daily LITG, 24th of November, 2024
LITG three years ago, Stolen Comic Books
- Comics Stolen from Homes, Lockers & Comic Stores Across North America
- Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man (Honest)
- Alan Moore (Saviour of Brazil) On Magic, Fascism & What We Can All Do
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released
- Napoleon Review: Stunning Battle Scenes Can't Compensate For The Rest
- Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things, Part Two
- Doctor Who Updates Doctors Lineup; New Look at Gatwa, Gibson
- The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods
- Bringing Back Jean Grey In Immortal X-Men #17 (Spoilers)
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Sells Over 100,000 at Skybound So Far
- Chip Zdarsky Dancing Between The Acid Rain Drops In Joker Year One
- Talking to Rick Veitch About Boy Maximortal, Turtles & Swamp Thing
- Jared Sam's Space Negro in 1First Comics February 2024 Solicits
- Gannibal Gets Free Comic Book Focus in Ablaze February 2024 Solicits
- Foo Fighters Come To 10 Ton Press in February 2024 Solicits
- Ian Churchill's Marine Man Gets A Stamp Of Approval From Malta
- 105 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today
- Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in The Daily LITG, 24th November 2023
LITG four years ago, Supersecret Identities
- SCOOP: How Clark Kent & Jon Kent Get Superman Secret Identities Back
- Bluey Rules! New Balloon Debuts at 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- The Owl House: Clarifying Those Bob Chapek/Bob Iger/Disney Rumors
- Clark Kent & Jon Kent To Get Their Superman Secret Identities Back
- Elon Musk Responds to Stephen King After 10 Hours & That's What We Get?
- Green Lantern, James Gunn & When A "Scoop" Really Isn't A Scoop
- 76 Black Friday Sales In Comic Shops & Stores Tomorrow
- We've Waited 30 Years For Miracleman To Have The Talk- One Month Left
- Hank McCoy Is The Worst He Has Ever Been (X-Force #34 XSpoilers)
- What Else Did Forge Bring Back To Krakoa In X-Men #17? (XSpoilers)
- Bad Idea Selling Black Friday Bowling Pins & TV Sets Because Why Not?
- Horikita Suzune Gets Own Manga In Seven Seas February 2023 Solicits
- Exorcist Writer William Peter Blatty & Mystery Men Comics, at Auction
- PrintWatch: Once Upon A Second Print For Doctor Strange & Star Wars
- Five More News Headlines In America About Gender Queer Graphic Novel
- Comic Store In Your Future: What To Be Thankful For?
- Rogue State #1 is Black Mask's Most Ordered Comic At Almost 50,000
- The Villainess Stans The Heroes in Yen Press February 2023 Solicits
- Kodansha's Secret Manga Of Netflix Anime In February 2023 Solicits
- Viz Media Launch Sui Ishida's Choujin X in February 2023 Solicits
- John Carpenter's Science Fiction Tales in Storm King Feb 2023 Solicits
- Supersecret Identities in the Daily LITG, 24th November 2022
LITG five years ago, It's Always Sunny In San Diego
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- The Man Who Ordered 35,000 Copies of GI Joe #1
- Ho Che Anderson Says That Luke Cage Is Cancelled
- Is Helena Bonham Carter The New Doctor Who? Yes, We're Doing This
- A Not-Immortal Hulk #1 – With Bruce Banner Literally In Control
- Batwoman Season 3: Alice Finds Sisterly Sidekick in Poison Ivy Mary
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Thanksgiving In New York From Krakoa – X-Men Spoilers Today
- When Spider-Man #79 & Superman '78 Have The Same Ending (Spoilers)
- And That's Why We Drink Podcast Announces A Haunted Road Atlas
- Mike Richardson Renames His Dark Horse Comic Called Icon, To Cloaked
- Ben Templesmith Announces Móðir
- How Gloria Steinem Stopped Wonder Woman Opening An Abortion Clinic
- Vampires, Guns, Blood – And Toilets – in Gunslinger Spawn #2
- Lucky the Pizza Dog Gets His Own Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited
- Decorum Will Return… In The Womanly Art Of Empire
- A Not-Immortal Hulk #1 – With Bruce Banner Literally In Control
LITG six years ago, from Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Return To Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teasing Rick Grimes for Season Finale?
- Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
- Doctor Who: LOCKDOWN! Unveils 57th Anniv Opening Titles/Credits
- Marvel Officially Cancel Dark Agnes, Daily Bugle, Morbius MIA No More
- Who's Who In DC Comics' Future State? And When?
- The Masked Singer Season 4 Finds Group C Giving Thanks; Clues Update
- Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Lake Legends
- The Full Timeline For DC Comics Future State – Metropolis Midnighter?
- AWA Upshot Studios Offers Thanksgiving Graphic Novel Giveaway
- Justice League in Future State, Spread Across The Millennia
- Where Will Nightwing and Harley Quinn End Up In Future State?
- Superman, Superwoman And Moon Immigrants In DC's Future State
- Legion Of Super-Heroes: Future State In The Year 5000 AD?
- Spawn #313 Introduces "Plague Spawn" In December
- Mayor Nakano? Detective Comics #1031 and DC Future State Spoilers
- The Full Timeline For DC Comics Future State – Metropolis Midnighter?
- Could Superman Be A 9/11-Style Terrorist (Action Comics Spoilers)
- Aquaman, Supergirl – and Superwomen – in New DC Comics Collections
LITG seven years ago, Avengers was going back to the beginning.
And FOC went very wrong indeed.
- Marvel Comics Very First Superhero, Revealed (Avengers Spoilers)
- How Many Retailers Won't Order Thor #1, Star Wars #1, Marauders #5 and X-Men #6?
- "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
- A Brand New DC Comics Paint-Based Superhero – Ashley Rayburn, Primer, Created by Jennifer Muro, Thomas Krajewski and Gretel Lusky
- "Watchmen" – Damon Lindelof: "Going to Be More"; Open to Returning
- Ed Boon Teases "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans With More Mileena Posts
- Sam Guthrie Has a Dad Bod in New Mutants #2 [Preview]
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4 "408 Request Timeout": Elliot's Spiraling [PREVIEW]
- Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
- "The Sandman" – Neil Gaiman: Morpheus' Timeline, Other DCU Characters
LITG eight years ago, elections were far more entertaining.
And Timeless was closing the loop.
- San Francisco Validates an Election with D&D Dice
- NBC's 'Timeless' Series Finale Won't End with Lucy, Wyatt or Rufus
- 'Vikings' Season 5b Featurette Teases Torvi and Ubbe's Future
- Marvel Comics Removes James Gunn From Cover Of Silver Surfer Omnibus
- Abrams Cancels Dave McKean Suicide Bomber Comic After Concerns Expressed
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Claremont, longstanding writer of X-Men.
- Edward Greenberg, owner of Collector's Paradise, Los Angeles.
- Jeanine Schaefer, Creative Director at Stone Kite. Formerly Riot, Boom, Marvel, DC and executive editor at Boom Studios.
- Darryl Ayo Brathwaite, comics reviewer, cartoonist.
- Michael Bagu, former Market Research Manager at Marvel Entertainment
- Federico Dallocchio, artist on Starcraft, Batman, Failsafe, Modern Warfare
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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