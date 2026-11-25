Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, PeachMomoko

Peach Momoko On $130,000 An Hour In The Daily LITG 25th November 2026

"Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour" the biggest story on Bleeding Cool. As of right now, it's over half a million

Article Summary Peach Momoko Kickstarter dominates Bleeding Cool after surging from $130,000 in its first hour to over half a million.

Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s ten most-read stories, with Peach Momoko leading comics, film, TV and collectibles.

Additional highlights include Peach Momoko Kickstarter coverage, new solicitations, PrintWatch updates and anticipated comics.

LITG also looks back at top stories from the past eight years and marks comic book industry birthdays for November 25.

"Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour" was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. But as of right now, it is over half a million. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Peach Momoko Kickstarter Pulls In $130,000 In Its First Hour, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane

In LITG two years ago, The Boys Season 5

LITG three years ago, Stolen Comic Books

LITG four years ago, Supersecret Identities

LITG five years ago, It's Always Sunny In San Diego

LITG six years ago, from Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring

LITG seven years ago, Avengers was going back to the beginning.

And FOC went very wrong indeed.

LITG eight years ago, elections were far more entertaining.

And Timeless was closing the loop.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Chris Claremont , longstanding writer of X-Men.

, longstanding writer of X-Men. Edward Greenberg , owner of Collector's Paradise, Los Angeles.

, owner of Collector's Paradise, Los Angeles. Jeanine Schaefer , Creative Director at Stone Kite. Formerly Riot, Boom, Marvel, DC and executive editor at Boom Studios.

, Creative Director at Stone Kite. Formerly Riot, Boom, Marvel, DC and executive editor at Boom Studios. Darryl Ayo Brathwaite , comics reviewer, cartoonist.

, comics reviewer, cartoonist. Michael Bagu , former Market Research Manager at Marvel Entertainment

, former Market Research Manager at Marvel Entertainment Federico Dallocchio, artist on Starcraft, Batman, Failsafe, Modern Warfare

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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