Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: kickstarter, peach momoko

Peach Momoko Racks Up Half A Million In One Day on Kickstarter

Peach Momoko's Marvel Art Book Racks Up Half A Million In One Day on Kickstarter... And Four Weeks To Go

Article Summary Peach Momoko’s Marvel art book blasted past $500,000 on Kickstarter in one day, with four weeks still left to run.

Clover Press’s deluxe 240+ page Peach Momoko collection highlights Marvel work from Ultimate X-Men to Demon Days.

Kickstarter rewards include hardcover and signed editions, slipcases, prints, stickers, puzzles, and retailer bundles.

The Marvel Art Of series keeps growing at Clover Press, with Peach Momoko joining David Mack, Alex Maleev, and more.

Yesterday, I ran an exclusive look at The Marvel Art of Peach Momoko on Kickstarter from Clover Press. An hour later, I reported it had brought in $130,000 in one hour. One day later, it just topped half a million dollars with $501,665 from 2402 backers. It still has four weeks to go…

This will bring together some of her most memorable work for Marvel, from Ultimate X-Men and Demon Days to covers featuring Jeff the Land Shark, Spider-Man, Elektra, and more. The 240+ page, 9" x 12" high-end coffee table book is joined by 11" x 17" prints, stickers, a puzzle, signed books, and other Kickstarter exclusives that will not be available in retail shops.

Rewards go from the hardcover Marvel Art of Peach Momoko for $80, the slipcase for $95 or signed for $135, retailer bundles, portfolio packs, stickers and more. Here are a few examples from all over, for portfolio prints and pages from within the volume

Oh yes and there are Peach Momoko stickers as well…

Plenty more exclusive and variant covers and the like…

And the Peach Momoko Journal Bleeding Cool ran previously…

The Marvel Art Of… series debuted in 2023 with The Marvel Art of David Mack and The Marvel Art of Alex Maleev, followed by stunning art books for Michael Allred, Russell Dauterman, Mike Del Mundo, Dan dos Santos, Tyler Kirkham, David Nakayama, Michael Turner, and Mike Zeck. More books in The Marvel Art Of… series will be announced in the coming months. Headed by IDW co-founder Robbie Robbins and former DC executive Hank Kanalz, Clover Press publishes a wide variety of collected and original content ranging from remastered reprints of classic newspaper strips to horror graphic novels and high-quality art books.

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