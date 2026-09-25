Posted in: Comics | Tagged: england, Hereford, Penguin, prh

Penguin Gives An English Bookshop A Grant To Fund Kids Reading Comics

Penguin Random House gives out a grant to an English bookshop to help fund schoolkids reading comics

Article Summary Penguin Random House UK awarded 40-plus independent shops grants from its £150,000 Children’s Bookshop Grant 2026.

The Children’s Bookshelf in Hereford won funding for a comics, manga and graphic novels reading project for kids.

The scheme targets Year 5 and 6 reluctant readers, including neurodivergent and dyslexic pupils, via school visits.

Penguin Random House says the grants will spark reading for pleasure, support communities and inspire new ideas.

Penguin Random House UK has named over forty independent bookshops as recipients of the Penguin Children's Bookshop Grant 2026. Bookshops were able to apply for funding between £1,500 and £5,000, out of a £150,000 total. The grants will fund a range of projects, including a reading engagement programme centred around graphic novels and manga. That went to The Children's Bookshelf in Hereford, England, where their grant money will "use visual storytelling formats such as manga and graphic novels to engage reluctant readers and neurodivergent children through short, informal workshops and personalised reading packs. The project will create an accessible pathway into reading for children who may feel like books aren't for them, helping to develop a positive relationship with reading at their own pace and build confidence."

The Children's Bookshelf states "Thanks to the Penguin Children's Bookshop Grant, we have 30 fully funded places available for Year 5 and Year 6 pupils who may be struggling to engage with reading. This is aimed at children who may be reluctant or disengaged readers, neurodivergent or dyslexic pupils, children who find traditional books overwhelming, or those who simply haven't yet found the kind of books that make them want to read. Children will come to The Children's Bookshelf with their school, as part of a small group. Pupils must be nominated by their school and cannot be booked in individually by parents or carers. During the visit, they'll take part in a relaxed, informal Visual Reading Pathway session, exploring different ways into reading, including manga, graphic novels, illustrated fiction and other visual storytelling, all at their own pace. Each pupil will leave with a book of their own to keep plus a personalised take home reading pack. We've already started speaking to local schools and English leads, and we're now booking sessions for after the Halloween half-term and throughout December. If your school would like to nominate pupils, please email us by the 30th of September at thechildrensbookshelf@gmail.com. Places are fully funded and limited. A huge thank you to Penguin for making this possible."

Francesca Dow, MD of Penguin Random House Children's, said: "It has been uplifting and exciting to see the enthusiastic response to the Penguin Children's Bookshop Grant and we thank every single bookshop that entered. The ingenuity of our independent booksellers and their steadfast commitment to supporting their local communities and the young readers within them is truly inspiring and was evidenced in all the applications submitted. I feel sure that the work set to be delivered by the grant recipients will not only have a lasting impact on children, families and communities but also help to spark further innovation and ideas across the country, helping even more young people discover the joy of reading for pleasure. That is our hope and our aim for this grant and we are excited to see the ideas come to life in their communities."

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