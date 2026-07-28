Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, penthouse

Penthouse Comics In The Daily LITG, 28th July, 2026

Penthouse Comics was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories

Article Summary Penthouse Comics returns to comic stores in October 2026, topping Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories of the day.

Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Midnight Spider-Man to Marvel’s updated October 2026 solicits.

Other trending topics include Dark Horse’s ongoing comics push, Spawn’s Prince of Cats, and major TV casting news.

LITG also revisits the top stories from the past seven years, tracking comic book headlines, scandals, and industry buzz.

The Return Of Penthouse Comics was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Penthouse Comics and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Mephisto in Marvel Legends

LITG two years ago, Results Of The 2024 Eisner Awards

LITG three years ago, Chris Weston's Batman

LITG four years ago, The Death Of Superman

LITG five years ago – Dean Cain on the new Superman

LITG six years ago, Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker cancellation

No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.

LITG seven years ago…

Val Kilmer was reconciling himself with Chris Achilleos' Batman and I was at the London Film And Comic Con.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jon J. Muth , artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer,

, artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer, Jim Davis , creator of Garfield.

, creator of Garfield. Mike Smith , cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun.

, cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun. Ian Akin , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Mike Cruz of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics.

of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics. Nicholas Ahlhelm , publisher of Metahuman Press

, publisher of Metahuman Press James Austin Sprandel of Parasite Studios

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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