Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Conquests, Miss October, penthouse, Penthouse Comics, Skella Borealis

Penthouse Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits & Solicitations

Penthouse Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits and Solicitations with Miss October, Conquests and Skella Borealis

Article Summary Penthouse Comics December 2026 Solicits spotlight Penthouse Comics #2, arriving December 9 via Massive Indies and Lunar.

Miss October escalates as a serial killer closes in and Viktor risks everything while Lieutenant Clegg's case stalls.

Conquests drives deeper into war, intrigue, and betrayal as Layla, Grenoye, and King Ragnar Falx clash over power.

Penthouse Comics #2 also adds an exclusive Skella Borealis photoshoot, plus multiple covers from top comics artists.

Penthouse Comics, long in the delayed wilderness, has a relaunch, Penthouse Comics 2027 #1, for the 14th of October 2026. And its second issue is now scheduled for the 9th of December 2026, solicited through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution. And with covers by Filippo Curzi of Grimm Fairytales and X-O Manowar, Lesley Leirix Li of Catwoman, G.I. Joe, Alessandro Micelli of Tear Us Apart, Andrea Milana of The Fog and Transformers, Ingrid Gala, and the model Skella Borealis, one of which will require some form of bagged obscurity…

PENTHOUSE COMICS #2 (MR)

(W) Stephen Desber, Sylvain Runberg, Jérémy (A) Alain Queireix, Miville-Deschênes, Mika

The best-selling Penthouse Comics continues with an all-new issue, delivering another bold collection of comics, exclusive photography, and unexpected surprises. In Miss October, the hunt for a ruthless serial killer grows even more dangerous as the murderer closes in on Penthouse's own Miss October. With Lieutenant Clegg's investigation stalled, Viktor takes a desperate gamble that could uncover the truth… or lead them straight into the killer's hands. The fantasy saga Conquests marches deeper into war as the Horde of the Living, an uneasy alliance of Scythians, Sarmatians, and Atlantean sorcerers, pushes its campaign against the tyrannical Hittite king. Meanwhile, Layla descends further into intrigue as Grenoye's relentless search for the enigmatic woman of the Scarlet Marshes draws him into a deadly struggle for the legendary Carbuncle stone. As King Ragnar Falx closes in, ambition, betrayal, and bloodshed threaten to consume the kingdom. Also included is an all-new exclusive photoshoot featuring SuicideGirls model Skella Borealis, adding another stunning visual showcase to the pages of Penthouse Comics. Dark, seductive, violent, and fantastical, Penthouse Comics #2 continues its expanding universe with gripping stories of obsession, power, desire, and danger. $9.99 12/9/2026

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