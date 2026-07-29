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Penthouse Comics Returns In The Daily LITG, 29th July, 2026

The Return Of Penthouse Comics was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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The Return Of Penthouse Comics was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Penthouse Comics In The Daily LITG, 29th July, 2026
Penthouse Comics by Tula Lotay

Penthouse Comics and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Penthouse Comics Returns To Comic Stores: October 2026 Full Solicits
  2. Dan Harmon Discusses Keeping Rick and Morty Going After Justin Roiland
  3. Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)
  4. Optimus Prime Joins Hasbro's New Transformers x Monster Jam Collab
  5. A First Read Of The First Pages Of The New Legion Of Super-Heroes #1
  6. Penthouse Comics In The Daily LITG, 28th July, 2026
  7. Symbiote Spider-Man Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends Maximum Series
  8. The Legion Of Super-Heroes, New 52, Absolute & 5G? SuperSpoilers…
  9. A Look Inside Midnight Spider-Man As A Junji Ito-Inspired Manga Horror
  10. Hasbro Debuts Marvel Vs. Capcom Made-To-Order Marvel Legends Sentinel

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Venom

Ultimate Spider-Man #13
Ultimate Spider-Man #13
  1. Will We Get Ultimate Venom Before Ultimate Spider-Man Ends? (Spoilers)
  2. Doctor Who: Billie Piper "Approached Very Last-Minute" for Regen Scene
  3. Rick and Morty: Our Season 8 Finale Thoughts; Harmon Teases Season 10
  4. MJ Becomes Iron Spider with New Spider-Man x MTG Marvel Legends Set
  5. Mephisto Returns As Hasbro Unveils New Made-to-Order Marvel Legends
  6. Netflix CEO Offers His Thoughts on Expanding K-Pop Demon Hunters
  7. SDCC: King Crocs And Batmobiles In The New Batman #1 (Spoilers)
  8. Cable Arrives From the Future with New X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Figure
  9. SDCC: Robert Kirkman Relaunches Invincible Universe Comic, Capes
  10. Marvel Unveils Latest Sales Scheme: Halloween Mask Variant Covers
  11. SDCC: Making Fun With Mike Becker and Rokimoto at San Diego Comic-Con
  12. SDCC: Bandai Namco's San Diego Speakeasy For Little Nightmares III
  13. Street Fighter Swimsuit Special in Udon's Full October 2025 Solicits
  14. One Last Trick in Midnight Factory's October 2025 Solicits
  15. Heavy Metal Magazine October 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
  16. Archie Comics' October 2025 Full Halloween Solicits
  17. SDCC: Crawling To A San Diego Coin-Op For Dungeon Crawler Carl
  18. Mephisto in Marvel Legends in The Daily LITG, 28th July, 2025

LITG two years ago, Robert Downey Jr

Marvel Writer Will Explain Robert Doney Jr as Doctor Doom in September

  1. Marvel Writer Will Explain Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in a Month
  2. Jim Lee Shares Official Animation for Gunn & Safran's DC Studios
  3. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack
  4. Russos Directing Avengers 5 & Robert Downey Jr. Cast As Doctor Doom
  5. Interview with the Vampire S03 Teaser Sees Lestat In "Rock God" Mode
  6. Is Marvel Launching A New New Warriors In 2025 From Luciano Vecchio?
  7. Marvel Hall H: Fantasticar, Doctor Doom, &#038; More In HQ Pictures/Videos
  8. Will This Be San Diego Corona Con? Comic Creators Come Down With Covid
  9. G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler HasLab Unlocks Revealed

Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui Launch A New JSA Comic For DC All-In

LITG three years ago, Chris Weston's Batman

Chris Weston's Flash Batman in The Daily LITG 28th July 2023
Chris Weston's Flash Batman in The Daily LITG 28th July 2023
  1. Chris Weston's Batman Designs For The Flash Movie
  2. DC Comics' Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Includes Variant Centrefolds
  3. A New Cosmic Ghost Rider To Replace Frank Castle
  4. Secret Invasion: So [SPOILER] Was a Skrull Since "Civil War," Huh?
  5. PokÃmon GO In-Person Only Event Air Adventures Begins This Weekend
  6. Covid, Con-Crud And San Diego Comic-Con 2023
  7. The Many, Many Deaths Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
  8. New 3,000 Piece Martian Manhunter Exclusive Arrives from McFarlane
  9. Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Discusses SNW/Lower Decks Crossover & More
  10. The Latest On The Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America
  11. Ms Marvel's Family Welcome Her Back From The Dead
  12. How Christian Ward Got His Cosmic Horror Arkham Asylum Batman On
  13. Hulk Hogan's Marvel-ous Tale of Name Rights: Truth or Hulk Hog-wash?
  14. PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Ultimate Invasion. BRZRKR Get Second Printings
  15. When RB Silva Drew The First 8 Pages Of The Hellfire Gala By Mistake
  16. Binc Fundraises For Flooded Books & Comics Stores in Vermont
  17. My Cat Is Such A Weirdo Manga in Seven Seas October 2023 Solicits
  18. The Cauldron Stirs Up Band Of Bards' October 2023 Solicits
  19. Chris Weston's Flash Batman in The Daily LITG 28th July 2023

LITG four years ago, The Death Of Superman

The Death Of Superman, Today, in the Daily LITG 27th July 2022
The Death Of Superman,
  1. DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
  2. Star Trek: Melissa Navia to William Shatner: Do You Even Watch, Bro?
  3. Star Trek: Melissa Navia Sees Shatner Stans for Who They Really Are
  4. The Death Of Superman, Again, This Time With Doombreaker
  5. Hot Toys Debuts Powerful Darth Vader Figure from Obi-Wan Kenobi
  6. Lucifer Co-Showrunner Has Kind Words for Netflix's The Sandman
  7. Amazing Spider-Man #900 – From Ayn Rand to One More Day
  8. Harley Quinn EPs: Nixed Season 3 Bruce Wayne Scene "Really Mean"
  9. Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
  10. Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
  11. Charles Biro's Notorious Crime Does Not Pay #33, Up for Auction
  12. Matt Baker's South Sea Girl in Seven Seas Comics, Up for Auction
  13. Tapas Media CCO Michele Wells Has Also Been Let Go
  14. PrintWatch: Dark Crisis, Fortnite, Mandalorian, Gambit, Ant-Man & More
  15. Chopping Block Comes To Print in Keenspot October 2022 Solicits
  16. CEO Of Tapas Media, Chang Kim, Has Just Announced Staff Layoffs
  17. My Hero Academia 20 Volume Box Set From Viz in October 2022 Solicits
  18. The Best Of 2000AD FOC Today, Not Raising Prices For British Readers
  19. A Guardian, Argus & Postmasters in Source Point October 2022 Solicits
  20. Karim Ahmad & David N. Gordillo's Divide in CEX October 2022 Solicits
  21. Behemoth Comics Changes To Sumerian Comics For October 2022 Solicits
  22. Killchella & Pulp Bites Launch in Scout Comics October 2022 Solicits
  23. They Keep Killing Superman in the Daily LITG, 28th July 2022

LITG five years ago – Not Miller Time

No Longer Miller Time - The Daily LITG, 29th July 2021
No Longer Miller Time – The Daily LITG, 29th July 2021
  1. Frank Miller No Longer Attending Thought Bubble After Creator Boycott
  2. Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First
  3. What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  5. Kirbons And More Hellfire Gala Fallout In Today's X-Men Comics
  6. Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)
  7. The Orville Season 3 Shares Seth MacFarlane Planetary Union Sign Look
  8. McFarlane Toys Announces DC Comics Collectibles Takeover
  9. Is Dean Cain The New Dave Bautista? The Daily LITG, 28th July 2021
  10. Tonight Is Dialga Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips
  11. Good Luck #1 & #2 Secret Foil Covers Rarest Boom Variants Yet?
  12. Adam F. Goldberg & Hans Rodionoff Talk Today's New Comic Possessive
  13. Diamond's Top 400 Most-Ordered Comics/Graphic Novels In June 2021
  14. Kang The Conqueror #1 Tops Advance Reorders From Comic Book Stores
  15. Captain America Urinating On US History- What Will Dean Cain Say?
  16. Armagedron Now- Making A New Monster in Fantastic Four #34 (Spoilers)
  17. Kirbons And More Hellfire Gala Fallout In Today's X-Men Comics
  18. Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)
  19. Free Comic Book Day Will Be Delayed Or Staggered In The UK

LITG six years ago, $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

  1. Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
  2. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
  3. American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
  4. How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
  5. Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
  6. Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
  7. Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
  8. Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
  9. Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
  10. Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
  11. The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
  12. Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
  13. The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
  14. Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
  15. DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable

LITG, seven years ago, 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'

  1. "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
  2. Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
  4. "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
  5. Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
  6. House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
  7. "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
  8. Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
  9. Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
  10. "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
  • Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
  • Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
  • Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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