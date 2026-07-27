Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Alain Queireix, brao, cameron stewart, Chuma Hill, comicspro, Luana Vecchio, lunar, Massive Indies, Mika, Miville-Deschenes, penthouse, sdcc, Stephen Desber, Suspiria Vilchez, Sylvain Runberg Jeremy, Tula Lotay, Whitney Moore

Penthouse Comics Returns To Comic Stores: October 2026 Full Solicits

Penthouse Comics returns in October with Stephen Desber, Sylvain Runberg, Jeremy, Alain Queireix, Miville-Deschenes, Mika & Cameron Stewart

Article Summary Penthouse Comics returns to comic stores in October 2026 through Massive and Lunar with a new Year Two launch.

Penthouse Comix began in the 1990s, later ended amid publisher turmoil, and was revived again in 2024.

Penthouse Comics (2027) #1 features Stephen Desberg, Sylvain Runberg, Jeremy, Mika, and Cameron Stewart.

The new Penthouse Comics issue brings Miss October, Conquests, and Layla, blending crime, fantasy, desire, and danger.

It was mentioned at the ComicsPRO retailer summit during the Massive Indies presentation at San Diego Comic-Con that Penthouse Comics was returning, sub-distributed to comic book stores by Massive through Lunar Distribution. And so it is, for October 2026.

Penthouse Comix, originally founded and edited by Marvel and Valiant writer George Caragonne and Bullet Comics and Her New York's Horatio Weisfeld, ran for 32 issues from 1994 to 1998, and after it folded, versions were kept in print overseas until 2011. Originally printed inside Penthouse Magazine, it spun off into its own title, including work from Adam Hughes, Kevin Nowlan, Garry Leach, Mark Beachum, Mike Harris, Arthur Suydam, Jordan Raskin, Horacio Altuna, Milo Manara, Roberto Baldazzini, Richard Corben, Tony Salmons, Bart Sears and Gray Morrow.

George Caragonne famously fired managing editor Horatio Weisfeld after Penthouse Comix #4, and a number of the more A-List artists left with him. Caragonne was accused of embezzlement by Penthouse in 1995, lost his job and committed suicide, jumping off the 45th floor of the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square. Dave Elliot took over the magazine and ran it until the publisher, General Media, went bankrupt.

Then, in 2024, Nathan Yocum and Ryan Swanson, the founders of Behemoth Comics, now partnered with Massive Publishing, brought it back as Penthouse Comics, in conjunction with Penthouse Global Licensing for Valentine's Day 2024. It ran through the year.

And now it's back, renamed Penthouse Comics 2027, also Penthouse Comics Year Two, with issue 1 out on the 7th of October 2027 for ten bucks. With a main cover by Cameron Stewart, writers Stephen Desber, Sylvain Runberg and Jeremy, artists Alain Queireix, Miville-Deschenes, and Mika, and variant cover artists Chuma Hill, BRÄO, Luana Vecchio, Suspiria Vilchez, Whitney Moore, and Tula Lotay.

Featuring strips such as Miss October, in which a serial killer is targeting women, Conquests, in which an unlikely alliance is forged to challenge a Hittite king, and Layla, in which the young man Frog is obsessed with finding her, but so is King Ragnar Falx, who also seeks Layla… And catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

PENTHOUSE COMICS (2027) #1 CVR A CAMERON STEWART RISQUE (MR)

(W) Stephen Desber, Sylvain Runberg, Jeremy (A) Alain Queireix, Miville-Deschenes, Mika (CA) Cameron Stewart

Cover by Cameron Stewart (Batgirl, Catwoman). The best-selling Penthouse Comics returns for a bold new volume, bringing readers a new collection of comics, photoshoots, and unexpected surprises. In Miss October, the mystery deepens as a serial killer continues targeting women and moving ever closer to Penthouse's own Miss October. With Lieutenant Clegg's investigation at a standstill, Viktor is forced to take a dangerous leap of faith to find the answers they need before time runs out. This new volume also introduces two striking fantasy epics. Conquests plunges readers into a brutal ancient world where the Scythians, Sarmatians, and Atlantean sorcerers unite as the Horde of the Living, an unlikely alliance forged to challenge the arrogance and violence of a Hittite king. In Layla, a fallen kingdom is pulled into chaos by a woman of impossible beauty and terrifying power. Grenoye, a young man known as Frog, is obsessed with finding the mysterious Layla after a chance encounter in the Scarlet Marshes. But he is not the only one drawn to her. King Ragnar Falx also seeks Layla, and the red Carbuncle stone she wears, a source of power that could bring assassinations, betrayals, war, and ruin to the kingdom. Dark, seductive, violent, and fantastical, Penthouse Comics Year Two expands the world of Penthouse Comics with new stories of obsession, power, desire, and danger.

$9.99 10/7/2026

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