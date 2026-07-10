Posted in: Comics | Tagged: arc, Chie Hosaka, Emily Maher, Hannah Lee Miller, Hannah Miller, jenny robins, Lara Callaghan, Lauren Knitshade, Nuala C Murphy, Periodical, Rachael Ball, Rebecca K Jones, Rebecca K Jones ·, Rebecca Lightbody

Periodical, A Comic About Periods, Launches At ARC Festival Tomorrow

Periodical, a comic book about periods, launches at ARC Comics Festival in London tomorrow

Article Summary Periodical launches tomorrow at the ARC Contemporary Comics Festival in Peckham, London, as a bold new anthology about periods.

Edited by Rachael Ball, Nuala C Murphy and Rebecca K Jones, Periodical features nine comics by nine acclaimed creators.

Periodical promises hilarious, gorgeous and informative stories about periods, with profits supporting a period poverty charity.

After ARC, Periodical will also be available at Illustrators Fair, South London Zine Fair and Bristol Zine Zilla.

Tomorrow sees the launch of a new comic book anthology, at the ARC Contemporary Comics Festival, in Peckham, London, titled Periodical, a collection of nine comics by nine creators, about the subject of periods. Find more coverage using the ARC tag…

Rachael Ball, Nuala C Murphy and Rebecca K Jones have edited and contributed to a the comic that aims to be gorgeous, hilarious, sometimes informative and a no holds barred comic about periods. Periodical also features comics by award-winning comic artists Jenny Robins, Hannah Miller, Lara Callaghan, Lauren Knitshade, Chie Hosaka and Rebecca Lightbody. All profits will go to a period poverty related charity, and featured a cover by Lightbody. And if you miss ARC, they will also have copies at the South London Comics And Zine Fair 2026 where Rachael, Nuala and Rebecca will be tabling and giving a talk about putting this together.Periodical will be on sale at these events….

ARC FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY COMICS, JULY 11-12..

ILLUSTRATORS FAIR- JULY 18 Kings Cross N1C

SOUTH LONDON ZINE FAIR- JULY 19

BRISTOL ZINE ZILLA -Sept 12

Saturday, 11th of July

ARC Contemporary Comics Festival at Unit 8, Copeland Park, Peckham. 11am-6pm

A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers

A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers MOTE Public View, AMP Gallery. 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am-6pm

1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am-6pm Arc Festival Saturday night party with ARC X GOB Nation, 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St.

Sunday 12th July

ARC Contemporary Comics Festival at Unit 8, Copeland Park, Peckham. 11am-6pm

A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers

at Unit 8, Copeland Park, A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers MOTE Public View, AMP Gallery. AMP Gallery, 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am-6pm

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