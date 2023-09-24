Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wonder woman

Person, Wonder Woman, Man, Camera, TV, Daily LITG 24th September 2023

Wonder Woman is not liking dodgy tweets... No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.

Wonder Woman is not liking dodgy tweets… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, XXXX-Terminators

LITG two years ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Walking Dead and Transformers T-Rex

LITG four years ago, NYCC was selling out.

LITG five years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

When Stephen Colbert's ears… pricked up.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Writer/editor at Netflix who has been a staff member for more comics publishers than anyone else, Mel Caylo.

X-Men writer and Arrowverse showrunner Marc Guggenheim.

Colourist Simone Peruzzi

Grumpy Cat cartoonist Ken Haeser

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Wonder Woman Wonder Woman Wonder Woman Wonder Woman Wonder Woman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!