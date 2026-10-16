Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Death Whisperer, keith champagne, kickstarter, Neil Edwards, Peter J Tomasi
Peter J. Tomasi's Very First Kickstarter With Death Whisperer 1
Peter J. Tomasi's very first Kickstarter on the comic book Death Whisperer with Keith Champagne and Neil Edwards
Article Summary
- Peter J. Tomasi launches his first Kickstarter with Death Whisperer #1, a new supernatural thriller from New Pain.
- Tomasi teams with Keith Champagne and artist Neil Edwards on Death Whisperer, centered on grief, guilt, and ghosts.
- Death Whisperer follows Gray Morrow, a man who hears the dead and destroys evil spirits seeking pain over peace.
- The Kickstarter includes covers by Neil Edwards and Karl Kesel, plus variants by Leonard Kirk, Christian Alamy, and Patrick Olliffe.
The Death Whisperer is described as a supernatural thriller centred on grief, guilt, vengeance, and the things that refuse to stay buried. In this world, ghosts aren't just sources of fear — they're people who still have something to say. And listening to them can be the most dangerous thing you can do.
"Death is not the end. For Gray Morrow, it's the beginning of something worse. Gray can hear the whispers of the dead. He can feel the grief they leave behind. Wherever tragedy strikes, Gray follows, offering something no doctor, priest, or therapist can provide: a chance to let go. To find peace. To finally breathe again. Closure. At least, that's the fairy tale he sells. Because some spirits want war, not peace. Pain instead of closure. Grief in place of love. Gray's purpose it to bring a fiery end to their eternal evil. Because Gray Morrow, The Death Whisperer, kills dead people. But somewhere in the shadows between life and death moves a predator that has been killing for a very, very long time. An ancient presence that is hunting The Death Whisperer. A God Of Ghosts about to wage war against all creation."
"The Death Whisperer is a supernatural thriller about grief, guilt, vengeance, and the terrifying things that refuse to stay buried. It's a story where ghosts aren't simply things to be feared—they're people who still have something to say. And sometimes, listening to them is the most dangerous thing you can do."
Peter J. Tomasi and Keith Champagne previously collaborated on the series The Mighty, originally at DC, later tied into Ghost Machine. In addition to the standard Neil Edwards/Karl Kesel cover, the campaign offers exclusive variant covers by Leonard Kirk, Christian Alamy, and Patrick Olliffe, plus a mystery variant that will be revealed mid-campaign.