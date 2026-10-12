Posted in: Comics | Tagged: David Rubin, Ignition Press, Peter Murrieta, Teq

Peter Murrieta & David Rubín's Aztec Noir, Teq, From Ignition Press

Peter Murrieta and David Rubín's Alternative History Aztec Noir comic book Teq, from Ignition Press in 2027

Article Summary Ignition Press launches Teq in February 2027, a five-issue Alternative History Aztec Noir by Peter Murrieta and David Rubín.

Set in an Aztec-ruled Los Angeles, Teq follows a hardboiled PI hunting ritual murders tied to forbidden old gods.

The case turns personal as Teq’s daughter enters deeper religious training, raising the stakes in this Aztec Noir mystery.

Teq also features prose by Murrieta, lettering by El Torres, and covers by Gilbert Hernandez, J. Gonzo, and more.

Ignition Press continues its run of original titles with a media-friendly pipeline by announcing Teq, a five-issue alternate-history noir series written by Peter Murrieta of The Wizards of Waverly Place and drawn by David Rubín of Ether. The book is set for a February 2027 debut

The premise puts a hardboiled private investigator named Teq in a version of Los Angeles still under the rule of a thriving Aztec Empire. He's chasing a string of brutal ritual murders that echo his earlier career with the official police force and threaten to revive long-dormant religious practices that could destabilise the city. Making things personal, his own daughter is entering the next phase of her religious education. Peter Murrieta also contributes additional prose material, and lettering is by El Torres. With covers from Gilbert Hernandez, J. Gonzo, Mexifunk, Dani and David Rubín.

Peter Murrieta is an American television producer, writer, and showrunner, best known as head writer and executive producer on the first three seasons of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place as well as Mr. Iglesias, One Day at a Time, Greetings from Tucson, Primo, Superior Donuts, Cristela, and Lopez.

In comics, he co-created Rafael Garcia: Henchman for Titan Comics. David Rubín co-directed the film El espíritu del bosque, co-founded the Polaqia collective, and published his own comics, including El Circo del Desaliento, La Tetería del Oso Malayo, Cuaderno de Tormentas, El Héroe, and Beowulf with Santiago García. In the US, he is known for the Ether trilogy with Matt Kindt as well as Black Hammer, Rumble, Cosmic Detective, Space Scouts, BRZRKR, and more.

Ignition Press was co-founded by publishing and media industry veterans Eric Gitter (CEO), Filip Sablik (Publisher), Jamie S. Rich (Editor-in-Chief), and Jeremy Haun (Creative Director) in July 2024 and has been publishing creator-driven original series since the middle of 2025. And now have a bunch of new ones for 2027.

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