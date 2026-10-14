Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: aunt may, black cat, iron man, mary jane, peter parker, ravage

Peter Parker, His Aunt, Cousin & Ex-Wife In Amazing Spider-Man #1001

Peter Parker, His Aunt, His Cousin and His Ex-Wife in Amazing Spider-Man #1001 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1001 sees Ravage devastate Peter Parker by erasing Aunt May’s bond with him and turning her against Spider-Man.

Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz push Peter to breaking point as his oldest family relationship is shattered and his self-worth spirals.

Mary Jane Watson returns as Peter’s key emotional lifeline in Amazing Spider-Man #1001

The fallout spreads across Marvel as Spider-Man also collides with exes and old wounds in Black Cat #15, Venom #1 and beyond.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Today, after the big bestseller two weeks ago, Marvel Comics keeps going with big numbers, with Amazing Spider-Man #1001 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz. Which, if Steve Wacker has anything to do with it, will continue for some time. And while Cormac Crane, son of Aunt May, cousin of Peter Parker, and super-rich villain Ravage. And who has already done the dirty to Peter and May, removing him from every corner of her life, and her memory of it, but keeping everything else spick and span. So weaponising May's strengths against Spider-Man….

And in one move, destroying Peter Parker more than any villain has ever done… maybe rivalled by Green Goblin, Mephisto and the Five Boroughs Burglar. But this is the longest relationship of his life, now turned to dust.

Ravage's power is not that he's rich. It's that his power has made him rich. Which has isolated him from all manner of repercussions that Spider-Man might otherwise use on him. And as everything falls apart…

…. and as Peter Parker's own Spider-Sense of self-worth eats him up from the inside out and the outside in, there is one voice.

Mary Jane Watson. And not just Mary Jane Watson, but Mary Jane Watson drawn by Pepe Larraz.

For those who wanted more Mary Jane Watson than you got in the main strip in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, all you had to do was wait two weeks.

Not the only ex-Spider-Man is getting to grips this week, however. Over in Black Cat #15 by G. Willow Wilson and Gleb Melnikov, Peter Parker turns up at the very worst time. As far as Felicia Hardy is concerned, that is.

She does pull it together pretty sharpish, however.

While over in Venom #1 by Charles Soule and Tommaso Bianchi, Peter Parker is involved in an intervention with another of his exes…

Not the only example of that today…

While back in Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker is dealing with the man who killed Gwen Stacy. But then had his soul turned inside out, so that's alright then.

Something Norman Osborn could never do, right?

Ravage has weaponised Aunt May's memories, both literally and figuratively, against her nephew. Peter Parker can't do the same thing back again. Norman Osborn hasn't had his soul turned entirely inside out, it seems…

While Ravage is even weaponising Christmas against Spider-Man now…

Amazing Spider-Man #1001 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz

AFTERMATH FROM ISSUE #1000! Spider-Man goes to battle against Ravage — and Aunt May is caught in the middle — but has Spidey already lost the war? $4.99 10/14/2026

AFTERMATH FROM ISSUE #1000! Spider-Man goes to battle against Ravage — and Aunt May is caught in the middle — but has Spidey already lost the war? $4.99 10/14/2026 Black Cat #15 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov

IN SWINGS SPIDEY! THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN swings by to help Felicia Hardy with…(checks notes)…a HEIST?! Oh, no — STOP a heist! I think. Their relationship status has gone from enemies to lovers and everywhere in between…but this latest job threatens to place them firmly in the ENEMIES category! $4.99 10/14/2026

IN SWINGS SPIDEY! THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN swings by to help Felicia Hardy with…(checks notes)…a HEIST?! Oh, no — STOP a heist! I think. Their relationship status has gone from enemies to lovers and everywhere in between…but this latest job threatens to place them firmly in the ENEMIES category! $4.99 10/14/2026 Venom #1 by Charles Soule, Tommaso Bianchi

THEY ARE VENOM! Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited — and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be…and he's not going to let any other superheroes say otherwise! $4.99 10/14/2026

THEY ARE VENOM! Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited — and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be…and he's not going to let any other superheroes say otherwise! $4.99 10/14/2026 Iron Man #10 by Joshua Williamson, Carmen Carnero

CITIZEN V: UNMASKED! The new Citizen V has been stalking Tony Stark. Is he friend of foe? Can Citizen V protect Iron Man from Whiplash's final attack? And why has he taken on Baron Zemo's old Thunderbolts name? Finally, this issue: Learn all his secrets and history with Iron Man!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!